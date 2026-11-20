Give Breakfast Sandwiches A Flavor Upgrade With This Chinese-Style Twist
In the West, a popular breakfast-on-the-go may be a bagel or breakfast sandwich, but in China, people eagerly wait in line for a hot and fresh Beijing crepe, or jianbing. At its most basic, this popular street food consists of a crepe coated in egg that enrobes a crispy cracker, savory sauce, and pops of flavor from scallion and cilantro. This breakfast parcel is a party of flavors and textures — soft and warm from the egg and crepe, contrasted with the crunch of the cracker. The sauce can be sweet, salty, or spicy, while herbs like cilantro and scallions deliver a burst of freshness. It's no wonder people in China queue in the cold to bite into their steamy, crunchy breakfast wrap.
If you can't make it to China or one of the jianbing purveyors taking the country by storm, you can try making the Beijing crepe at home. An egg or two can be cracked over a wheat crepe and quickly spread around. Flip the crepe over so the egg gets fried on one side while your preferred sauces, such as hoisin or bean paste, get spread over the other. Top it with crispy fried wonton crackers, scallions, and cilantro, and fold the crepe first into thirds and then in half. Et voila! A homemade jianbing that will transport you to the streets of Beijing.
How to upgrade your Beijing crepe
Some of the ingredients in a jianbing might be hard to come by unless you visit an Asian grocery store, but the basics can be adapted to what you have at home. The crepe is usually made with a mixture of wheat and mung bean flour, but regular all-purpose flour can be substituted instead. Since making the crepe batter is also the most laborious step, you can also hack this breakfast wrap by using a pre-made frozen scallion pancake.
Many market stalls in China also offer add-ins such as roast beef or sausage for added heft. Bacon, ham, or cold cuts would do the same with a Western spin. The egg coating is also frequently studded with black sesame seeds, but using Everything Bagel seasoning brings a flavorful twist. The cracker in a jianbing also resembles a large fried wonton wrapper, but anything crunchy would add that important textural element. Traditionally, vendors may also add youtiao, a Chinese doughnut, for crunch. At home, you could try tortilla chips.
Chopped mustard pickles are also often included in China for texture and a bit of tang. If that's unavailable, sauerkraut or pickled daikon will add that bright flavor. The sauce in jianbing can be sweet or spicy, but always salty. A mixture of umami bean pastes, hoisin sauce, or your favorite chili pastes can be used, and you can refer to our guide on East Asian sauces on which ones to choose.