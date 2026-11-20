In the West, a popular breakfast-on-the-go may be a bagel or breakfast sandwich, but in China, people eagerly wait in line for a hot and fresh Beijing crepe, or jianbing. At its most basic, this popular street food consists of a crepe coated in egg that enrobes a crispy cracker, savory sauce, and pops of flavor from scallion and cilantro. This breakfast parcel is a party of flavors and textures — soft and warm from the egg and crepe, contrasted with the crunch of the cracker. The sauce can be sweet, salty, or spicy, while herbs like cilantro and scallions deliver a burst of freshness. It's no wonder people in China queue in the cold to bite into their steamy, crunchy breakfast wrap.

If you can't make it to China or one of the jianbing purveyors taking the country by storm, you can try making the Beijing crepe at home. An egg or two can be cracked over a wheat crepe and quickly spread around. Flip the crepe over so the egg gets fried on one side while your preferred sauces, such as hoisin or bean paste, get spread over the other. Top it with crispy fried wonton crackers, scallions, and cilantro, and fold the crepe first into thirds and then in half. Et voila! A homemade jianbing that will transport you to the streets of Beijing.