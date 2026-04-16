These Donuts Aren't Sweet — They're Meant To Be Dipped Into Your Breakfast

Let us start with a surprising fact: donuts are not always sweet. As familiar as we all are with that doughy circle, coated in powdered sugar or glazed in a glossy icing, that's only one of the many popular types of donuts out there. In China, youtiao — Chinese donut sticks (also called Chinese crullers) – look and taste nothing like what you would expect. Still, if there's any donut that makes a good breakfast, it's youtiao.

Youtiao is long and thick in shape, with a crevice running down the middle. The deep-fried dough is a touch savory and prominently salty, with a warm hint of doughy scent peeking through. Its texture is a unique blend of solid, crispy exterior and puffy, airy interior. This is a delight that comes in twofold, because you can enjoy it as it is, or dip it into a hot liquid, and revel in the stretchy dough.

These Chinese donuts take on different identities across China and Southeast Asia. Originally, they are called youtiao in Mandarin, and yau char kwai in Cantonese. They are often dipped in hot soy milk, stuffed into cheung fun (steamed rice noodle rolls), or used as a topping for congee, all of which are dishes you might eat for breakfast in China. In Vietnam, they are called dầu cháo quẩy and are often found in pho and porridge eateries, where they are sliced into bite-sized pieces. Pa thong ko, as Thai cuisine knows it, also doubles as a sweet treat. Thai folks frequently have them for breakfast by dipping them into sweetened condensed milk or a pandan custard.