Shredded chicken is a kitchen workhorse. It's a blank canvas that you can use to create dozens of tasty dishes, both hot and cold. From a simple chicken salad to soups, pastas, and dishes like enchiladas, shredded chicken is an incredibly versatile ingredient. And that's the core of what differentiates it from tinga. Shredded chicken is simply an ingredient, while tinga, on the other hand, is a prepared dish that uses a recipe to dial up the shredded chicken.

Thanks to its combination of simplicity, flavor, versatility, and nutritional value, tinga is a practical and economic everyday meal in Mexican households. It's a simple stew with tangy, smoky flavors, consisting of shredded meat cooked alongside chopped tomatoes, thinly sliced onions, minced garlic, and chipotle chiles, the ingredient that gives tinga the characteristic flavor that distinguishes it from other Mexican shredded meat stews.

Tinga is a staple in family homes and street stands as a filling for tacos, quesadillas, tortas, tostadas, and other antojitos (snacks) topped with sliced avocado and crema. It can also be served as a main dish accompanied by rice, beans, and hot corn tortillas. While it remains deeply rooted in traditional Mexican cuisine, tinga has successfully crossed borders and adapted to modern tastes while remaining one of the most cherished traditional dishes in Mexican gastronomy.