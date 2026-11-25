One Iconic Burger King Menu Item Gives The Chain Something Its Rivals Don't Have
You've heard of the chicken sandwich wars, but did you know there's one chicken battle that Burger King doesn't even have to fight? With its iconic Chicken Fries, the chain has carved out a niche with this snackable, fry-shaped hybrid, leaving major rivals without anything quite like them on their menus. Well, except for White Castle, which offers a similar (though still different) snack with its Chicken Rings.
First released in 2005, Chicken Fries are one of the many ways Burger King outshines McDonald's and Wendy's. Although they were suddenly discontinued in 2012, the side soon returned due to popular demand. By 2015, they were once more a permanent menu item. So, what's all the hype about? Aren't they just skinny chicken tenders? Unlike typical fast food tenders or nuggets, Chicken Fries are long and thin strips resembling fries, with a crispy coating that gives them plenty of crunch. The savory, herby, and peppery breading sets them apart from your average chicken nugget.
Burger King even designed a tall, narrow box to fit in a car cup holder, complete with a built-in flap to hold dipping sauce. While it may look like just a novelty item, the distinctive shape, seasoning, and size have helped make Chicken Fries a cult favorite that other major brands have yet to replicate. Of course, you could always replicate them at home with this canned chicken shortcut.
What customers think of Burger King's Chicken Fries
For some Burger King fans, Chicken Fries are reason enough to choose the chain over its competitors. In one Reddit thread under the "Unpopular Opinion" subreddit, the original poster declared that the Chicken Fries "deserve more hype," wondering why they didn't become more popular than McDonald's fries. In a different Reddit thread regarding the best fast food chicken nuggets, another Redditor said, "I know they don't count as nuggets, but the BK Chicken Fries hit hard for me."
The love for Chicken Fries also comes up in direct comparisons between rival chains. Elsewhere online, folks comparing Wendy's and Burger King praised the former's nuggets, burgers, and chicken sandwiches, but others felt BK's Chicken Fries gave the chain an edge. "I'd take a Whopper and some Chicken Fries any day over a square-patty Baconator," shared one Redditor.
Not everyone's a fan though. One disappointed customer on Reddit complained that their Chicken Fries were "hard as rocks and smaller than the regular fries." Others echoed the criticism, with some describing them as dry, overcooked, or disappointing unless served fresh. One Tasting Table writer even ranked them as Burger King's worst permanent side due to their dry, chewy texture. Still, neither McDonald's nor Wendy's offers anything quite like them, and many continue to flock to Burger King in droves over this unique side.