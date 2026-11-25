You've heard of the chicken sandwich wars, but did you know there's one chicken battle that Burger King doesn't even have to fight? With its iconic Chicken Fries, the chain has carved out a niche with this snackable, fry-shaped hybrid, leaving major rivals without anything quite like them on their menus. Well, except for White Castle, which offers a similar (though still different) snack with its Chicken Rings.

First released in 2005, Chicken Fries are one of the many ways Burger King outshines McDonald's and Wendy's. Although they were suddenly discontinued in 2012, the side soon returned due to popular demand. By 2015, they were once more a permanent menu item. So, what's all the hype about? Aren't they just skinny chicken tenders? Unlike typical fast food tenders or nuggets, Chicken Fries are long and thin strips resembling fries, with a crispy coating that gives them plenty of crunch. The savory, herby, and peppery breading sets them apart from your average chicken nugget.

Burger King even designed a tall, narrow box to fit in a car cup holder, complete with a built-in flap to hold dipping sauce. While it may look like just a novelty item, the distinctive shape, seasoning, and size have helped make Chicken Fries a cult favorite that other major brands have yet to replicate. Of course, you could always replicate them at home with this canned chicken shortcut.