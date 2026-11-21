Boston cream donuts are one of the most popular types of donut — it's been that way for decades and probably always will be, because who doesn't love this trifecta of dreamy decadence? Airy, chewy, doughy donut; sweet, creamy vanilla custard; and rich chocolate ganache — it's perfection. And while the popular saying tells us not to mess with perfection, there is a way you can play with this triple threat and whip up some Boston cream indulgence at home with ease.

Swap the donut out for a biscuit to create a fun new confection — Boston cream biscuits. You still end up with this warm, buttery, flaky cloud oozing with custard and topped with chocolate, while at the same time, it's Boston cream magic without the hassle of making donuts from scratch.

Making these is irresistibly easy, even for beginner bakers. If you've got a go-to recipe for fluffy biscuits, use it; but it's fastest and most convenient to use Pillsbury Grands! ready-to-bake canned biscuits. For the custard filling, simply combine vanilla pudding and Cool Whip — again, you can make pudding and/or whipped cream, or use store-bought versions. Finally, make chocolate ganache by slowly melting cream and chocolate together, and then you're ready to assemble your treat. Pipe the custard into a hole in the biscuit and spread the top with the ganache.