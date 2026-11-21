Ditch Donuts And Make Boston Cream Biscuits With Cool Whip, Pudding, And Ganache
Boston cream donuts are one of the most popular types of donut — it's been that way for decades and probably always will be, because who doesn't love this trifecta of dreamy decadence? Airy, chewy, doughy donut; sweet, creamy vanilla custard; and rich chocolate ganache — it's perfection. And while the popular saying tells us not to mess with perfection, there is a way you can play with this triple threat and whip up some Boston cream indulgence at home with ease.
Swap the donut out for a biscuit to create a fun new confection — Boston cream biscuits. You still end up with this warm, buttery, flaky cloud oozing with custard and topped with chocolate, while at the same time, it's Boston cream magic without the hassle of making donuts from scratch.
Making these is irresistibly easy, even for beginner bakers. If you've got a go-to recipe for fluffy biscuits, use it; but it's fastest and most convenient to use Pillsbury Grands! ready-to-bake canned biscuits. For the custard filling, simply combine vanilla pudding and Cool Whip — again, you can make pudding and/or whipped cream, or use store-bought versions. Finally, make chocolate ganache by slowly melting cream and chocolate together, and then you're ready to assemble your treat. Pipe the custard into a hole in the biscuit and spread the top with the ganache.
Upgrading your Boston cream biscuits
If you can't imagine quitting the texture of an actual Boston cream donut, there's a compromise — deep-fry the biscuits. Using canned biscuits means you still don't have to start from scratch, but this way, you get that fried texture that gives you a slightly crisped exterior and dense-yet-airy, toothsome interior.
There are other shortcuts you can take, like using chocolate frosting instead of making ganache. You could have a little fun with different biscuit recipes, for example, making maple, cinnamon, or pumpkin biscuits, or even ones with chocolate chips. While you're now stepping away from the original Boston cream profile, you can also flavor your custard filling with chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch, banana, or pistachio pudding. These are essentially more donut-inspired biscuit-dessert hacks.
To stay true to the Boston cream donut but still jazz it up, serve your biscuit slightly warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and/or whipped cream. Add a few chocolate chips or drizzle of chocolate syrup — or for some flavor contrast, a sprinkle of cinnamon. You could also try a caramel, peanut butter, or raspberry drizzle, and add chopped nuts to turn this into a full, fancy dessert. While you're at it, some strawberry pieces and a mint leave add a fresh element to the decadent dish, and look especially impressive if you're serving this as dessert at a dinner party.