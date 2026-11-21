We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us would concede that mom's chicken soup is the best. That seems to run true even in royal circles. Food writer Tom Parker Bowles is the son of Queen Camilla, consort to King Charles III. In Bowles' cookbook, "Cooking And The Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria To King Charles III," he made space for his mother's comforting chicken soup recipe, which is Her Majesty's go-to wintertime lunch. Perhaps surprisingly, the soup is very simple and can easily be made with leftovers.

As shared with People, Camilla's Chicken Soup is made with chicken stock, potatoes, cooked and shredded chicken thighs, carrots, celery, and Savoy cabbage as a base. You can add any other veggie leftovers that might be sitting in your fridge — bell peppers, leeks, onions, etc. One observation about the recipe is that all of the vegetables are instructed to be finely diced, which could just be Her Majesty's personal preference, or perhaps it has something to do with royal food rules. Either way, you won't find any big veggie chunks swimming around in her version of the soup.

Camilla's winter soup gets seasoned at the very end — salt, pepper, lemon juice, a bit of hot sauce, and parmesan right before serving. The whole thing comes together in less than an hour, especially if you already have cooked chicken thighs on hand or are looking for a tasty way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.