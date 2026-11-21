Queen Camilla's Humble Wintertime Soup Can Be Made From Leftovers
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Most of us would concede that mom's chicken soup is the best. That seems to run true even in royal circles. Food writer Tom Parker Bowles is the son of Queen Camilla, consort to King Charles III. In Bowles' cookbook, "Cooking And The Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria To King Charles III," he made space for his mother's comforting chicken soup recipe, which is Her Majesty's go-to wintertime lunch. Perhaps surprisingly, the soup is very simple and can easily be made with leftovers.
As shared with People, Camilla's Chicken Soup is made with chicken stock, potatoes, cooked and shredded chicken thighs, carrots, celery, and Savoy cabbage as a base. You can add any other veggie leftovers that might be sitting in your fridge — bell peppers, leeks, onions, etc. One observation about the recipe is that all of the vegetables are instructed to be finely diced, which could just be Her Majesty's personal preference, or perhaps it has something to do with royal food rules. Either way, you won't find any big veggie chunks swimming around in her version of the soup.
Camilla's winter soup gets seasoned at the very end — salt, pepper, lemon juice, a bit of hot sauce, and parmesan right before serving. The whole thing comes together in less than an hour, especially if you already have cooked chicken thighs on hand or are looking for a tasty way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.
Queen Camilla's wintertime meals are centered around comforting classics
The royals are big on seasonal meals and ingredients, so Queen Camilla's chicken soup changes with the seasons. In warmer months, peas, spinach, and beans tend to replace the potatoes, carrots, and cabbage in the soup. King Charles III actually has abundant gardens at his Highgrove estate, which he has spent decades nurturing, and sometimes the seasonal veggies from those gardens are used in royal meals.
As for Camilla, her wintertime culinary comforts extend beyond the chicken soup. In the cookbook that we mentioned earlier, Tom Parker Bowles also shares a recipe for Queen Camilla's Porridge — one that Her Majesty enjoys every single day during the winter. Just like the soup, the porridge is extremely simple and a far cry from Queen Victoria's 17-course breakfast menu. Queen Camilla opts for oats cooked in whole milk, seasoned with just a dash of salt, and served with honey. That's it; no fancy toppings or mix-ins. Still, some royal privileges are indeed used in the making of this porridge, as the honey she uses is not just any regular grocery store kind — it comes directly from one of her own beehives.