Queen Victoria's 17-Course Breakfast Menu Was Truly Fit For Royalty

When you're the Queen of the United Kingdom, you can eat whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want. And Queen Victoria knew how to eat. Her 17-course breakfast menu for the royal wedding breakfast celebrating the marriage of her grandson, His Royal Highness the Duke of York (future King George V), to Her Serene Highness Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (future Queen Mary), is more opulent than you could possibly imagine.

This menu, which is from 1893, involves a whopping 10 meat dishes, including "fattened chickens in a watercress cream," "sliced cold ham in aspic jelly," "sliced cold tongue in aspic jelly," and "a calf liver terrine" in — you're not going to believe this — aspic jelly. Then, there's an entire side table of "cold roast fowls." Sides include spinach, green beans, "jellies and creams," and "creamed cauliflower and asparagus soup thickened with rice flour." Lest those sound too appetizing, there was also "chicken consommé with cock's combs, cock's kidneys, rice, and garden peas garnished with shredded savory pancakes" on the table that day, which doesn't actually sound too bad except for the fleshy parts of chicken heads.

The braised lamb cutlet dish is actually fairly appetizing — they were baked in an Italian ham, mushroom, and herb sauce and topped with artichoke hearts. There was also duck, veal, beef, chicken salad, lobster salad, and "assorted pastries." Strangely, there is a distinct lack of Queen Victoria's favorite food — potatoes — or her favorite soup. But needless to say, it was a meal fit for a queen and her guests, many of whom were also royalty, like the King and Queen of Denmark and the Tsarevich of Russia.