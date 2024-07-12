Queen Victoria's Favorite Food Was One She Ate Nearly Every Day

As a child, Queen Victoria was restricted to a diet that included bread with milk and plain roast mutton. When she was crowned queen in 1837, she made up for lost time and ate whatever she pleased, indulging in large meals every day. Victoria had a variable menu, oftentimes with multiple meat and fish courses served at dinner, but she seems to have had a special fondness for potatoes. As recorded in the Royal Archives, her hearty breakfasts included mutton chops and mashed potatoes or sausages with potatoes. In 1897's "The Private Life of the Queen by a Member of the Royal Household," it was revealed that Victoria "confessed to a great weakness for potatoes," which were prepared for her in a multitude of ways.

One of her favorite potato dishes that appeared on an 1897 menu was kartoffelsuppe, a creamy potato soup popular in Germany that's similar to French potato leek soup. There's a frequently cited story about Queen Victoria's potato passion that comes from Her Royal Highness herself. Victoria kept a journal for 69 years, and in an 1861 entry, she wrote about a tour of the Scottish Highlands with her husband Prince Albert. They stopped at an inn in Dalwhinnie, and as she complained in her diary, she was horrified to discover that their supper was only "two miserable starved Highland chickens without any potatoes!"