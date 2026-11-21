The 'All American 3-Course Meal' McDonald's Had For 52 Cents In The '60s (And What It Costs Today)
Back in the day, the words 'fast food' used to denote inexpensive food as well. At a time when a Big Mac costs over $7 and a medium Cheeseburger Extra Value Meal goes for $8.99 (all prices current as of this writing and taken from a Rhode Island location), one looks with fondness back at a time when your dollar stretched further. To wit – back in the 1960s, McDonald's sold this fast food value item from the past, an All-American 3-Course Meal that cost the diner only $.52.
The deal got you a small French fry, a regular burger, and a small chocolate shake. It stands as a testament to how high prices have climbed over the ensuing 60 years. Today, a meal similar to the All-American 3-Course Meal would cost over $10: a shake for $5.29, a small fry for $2.99, and a small burger at $2.49. But how much would that be if you computed it using an inflation calculator?
Running McDonald's 1960s numbers through an inflation calculator is an eye-opening process
Using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' CPI Inflation Calculator, it's easy enough to see how inflation has taken its toll on McDonald's prices. Where you would once pay $.52 cents for an All-American 3-Course Meal, now you would pay $5.55 for the same set of items — and that's just from adjustments made by the inflation rate. Naturally, in the real world, other factors make the food more expensive.
But why has McDonald's gotten so costly to buy lately? The chain itself pointed to a rise in operating costs, including an increase in salaries for its employees, as the major reason in official literature. But that rise in cost has resulted in a dip in sales, with some McDonald's customers claiming the US burger chain isn't worth the price. McDonald's has responded by releasing a brand-new value menu to combat those losses, which will debut in early 2027. But no matter how much a Big Mac costs, there's bound to be a McDonald's menu item that's worth the price when you're in the mood for fast food.