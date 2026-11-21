Back in the day, the words 'fast food' used to denote inexpensive food as well. At a time when a Big Mac costs over $7 and a medium Cheeseburger Extra Value Meal goes for $8.99 (all prices current as of this writing and taken from a Rhode Island location), one looks with fondness back at a time when your dollar stretched further. To wit – back in the 1960s, McDonald's sold this fast food value item from the past, an All-American 3-Course Meal that cost the diner only $.52.

The deal got you a small French fry, a regular burger, and a small chocolate shake. It stands as a testament to how high prices have climbed over the ensuing 60 years. Today, a meal similar to the All-American 3-Course Meal would cost over $10: a shake for $5.29, a small fry for $2.99, and a small burger at $2.49. But how much would that be if you computed it using an inflation calculator?