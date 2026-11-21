The best sandwich to order extra meat on at Jersey Mike's is, first and foremost, your personal favorite sandwich. Hardly any sandwich is ruined by a few extra slices of meat, and if you're hungry, go for it! But some Jersey Mike's regulars have strong opinions about the sandwiches that would most benefit from an order of extra or double meat. The first is the No. 13, which is The Original Italian. There are five different meats on the sandwich: ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. And yes, ordering extra gets you more of each meat, though some employees say that it varies and is often adjustable according to what you like.

Another sub that many say benefits from extra or double meat is any of the cheesesteaks. "If you're expecting a real Philly-style cheesesteak you'd get on the East Coast, then you definitely need to get extra meat," one Reddit user wrote. "Standard amount would be considered skimpy out there." For cheesesteaks and other sandwiches that don't have sliced deli meat, like the BLT and the tuna fish, the ratios for extra vs. double meat still apply, i.e., extra meat is another half a portion of cheesesteak meat whereas double meat is a whole additional cheesesteak worth of meat.

Aside from all the different meats, there are other ways to "beef" up your Jersey Mike's sub (pun definitely intended). Extra cheese will cost you, but you can get your sandwich Mike's Way, with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil, oregano, and salt, and you can take off or request more of any one of those toppings for free at Jersey Mike's. One of the things that sets Jersey Mike's apart from similar chains is the leniency when it comes to adjusting ingredient amounts on sandwiches. You may be able to get your sub Mike's Way, but really, it's Your Way.