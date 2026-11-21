The world of mainstream fast food has grown rapidly in the last 20 years. Gone are the years of two behemoths dominating the landscape. Now, a global brand like McDonald's faces more intense competition from regional chains that are able to build loyal followings among both locals, transplants, and tourists. One such outlet is Midwest-based Culver's, and when deciding between the two, it can be hard to determine whose beef is really best.

Culver's makes their policy of never using frozen beef part of their marketing, arguing that fresh beef is superior because freezing the meat causes it to lose moisture (this effect is much more noticeable if the meat is frozen slowly and without proper wrapping). The chain makes their patties from a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate, which gives the burgers a balance of flavor and fat, and they tend to source cattle from in and around their Midwestern service area.

McDonald's uses less definite language when talking about the cuts of beef they use for their burgers. In response to an FAQ on their website, they write, "We use the trimmings of cuts like the chuck, round, and sirloin for our burgers." Whether other cuts make up their burgers is unclear, and using trimmings is common and economical when grinding beef for a large number of consumers.