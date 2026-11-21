Meatloaf Gets Twice The Flavor When You Stuff It With This Classic Southern Cheese
You don't know what your meatloaf has been missing until you give it a Southern twist. As it's entrenched in that signature Southern comfort, this classic dish becomes more flavorful than you had ever thought possible. Only one ingredient is needed to make this happen: pimento cheese.
Classic pimento cheese proves the South really knows what it's doing when it comes to cheese. This blend of Cheddar, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Southern spices, pickles (occasionally), and pimento peppers gives you more than the typical cheesy tang. Subtle sparks of heat layer underneath the rich, creamy base, lacing vibrancy into every crevice of the meatloaf as it melts. Between the meat's savory warmth and the ooey-gooey cheese's tangy complexity, your meatloaf has never been more enticing. Not to mention, with this molten center deliciously contrasting the slightly crisp exterior, you won't have to worry about overly dry meatloaf anymore.
Not too different than usual, a pimento-stuffed meatloaf comes together with ground meat, seasonings, sauces, binders, and of course, a decent amount of pimento cheese. Once the ingredients are well combined, spread them into the mold as normal and let the oven take care of the rest. At the end, you can also top the meatloaf with another layer of cheese on the exterior and give it a quick broil for extra cheesy goodness.
What else can you do with this pimento-stuffed meatloaf?
As if pimento-stuffed meatloaf isn't tempting enough, accompanying ingredients and additions make it even more irresistible. In fact, considering the many creative ways to use pimento cheese, the meatloaf isn't the only place that it can go. Try spreading it on crackers for fun little crunches alongside the meatloaf, or stuffing it into muffins and biscuits to fill out the dish in the most flavorful way possible. A pimento cheese sauce can also be a phenomenal shortcut to more flavor and moisture in the dish. On to a more unique spin, stuffing olives or peppers with pimento cheese will bring earthy nuances that elevate your meatloaf even further.
Moreover, with pimento cheese in the mix, this is also your chance to try out a true Southern meatloaf recipe. Southern cuisine staples, such as paprika, cayenne pepper, and dry mustard, can all be sprinkled into the mix for a more intense taste profile. Feel free to bring in your favorite barbecue sauce or white gravy if you also want a hearty depth to back them up. Maybe even go in with a few splashes of Tabasco sauce to complement the pimento cheese's subtle heat. For those who can't go without a little barbecue smokiness, wrapping the meatloaf in bacon is a surefire way to satisfy your craving.