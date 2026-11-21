You don't know what your meatloaf has been missing until you give it a Southern twist. As it's entrenched in that signature Southern comfort, this classic dish becomes more flavorful than you had ever thought possible. Only one ingredient is needed to make this happen: pimento cheese.

Classic pimento cheese proves the South really knows what it's doing when it comes to cheese. This blend of Cheddar, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Southern spices, pickles (occasionally), and pimento peppers gives you more than the typical cheesy tang. Subtle sparks of heat layer underneath the rich, creamy base, lacing vibrancy into every crevice of the meatloaf as it melts. Between the meat's savory warmth and the ooey-gooey cheese's tangy complexity, your meatloaf has never been more enticing. Not to mention, with this molten center deliciously contrasting the slightly crisp exterior, you won't have to worry about overly dry meatloaf anymore.

Not too different than usual, a pimento-stuffed meatloaf comes together with ground meat, seasonings, sauces, binders, and of course, a decent amount of pimento cheese. Once the ingredients are well combined, spread them into the mold as normal and let the oven take care of the rest. At the end, you can also top the meatloaf with another layer of cheese on the exterior and give it a quick broil for extra cheesy goodness.