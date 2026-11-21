Boxed cake mixes have saved the last-minute cook on countless occasions. They are designed to be incredibly simple, generally requiring only water, eggs, and oil. But for people who are bored of the box instructions, there's an even easier and tastier hack for making a fluffy cake using a can of soda. Adding a can of lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7Up to strawberry cake mix will result in a light and airy bake kissed with the sweet flavors of strawberry and citrus.

Making a strawberry soda cake cannot be easier: simply combine a can of lemon-lime soda with a box of cake mix, foregoing the oil, water, and eggs. This deceptively simple hack works because the bubbles and acid in the soda react with the leavening agents in the baking mix and create a pink, frothy batter that bakes into a feather-light cake. We love this combination because the strawberry cake mix has a rich and fruity body that is elevated by the tartness of citrus.