Combining This Soda And Strawberry Cake Mix Delivers A Beautiful Bake (No Eggs Or Butter Needed)
Boxed cake mixes have saved the last-minute cook on countless occasions. They are designed to be incredibly simple, generally requiring only water, eggs, and oil. But for people who are bored of the box instructions, there's an even easier and tastier hack for making a fluffy cake using a can of soda. Adding a can of lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7Up to strawberry cake mix will result in a light and airy bake kissed with the sweet flavors of strawberry and citrus.
Making a strawberry soda cake cannot be easier: simply combine a can of lemon-lime soda with a box of cake mix, foregoing the oil, water, and eggs. This deceptively simple hack works because the bubbles and acid in the soda react with the leavening agents in the baking mix and create a pink, frothy batter that bakes into a feather-light cake. We love this combination because the strawberry cake mix has a rich and fruity body that is elevated by the tartness of citrus.
Soda adds a pop of flavor to cake mixes
Soda cakes can be made in a flash if you don't have eggs or oil on hand, but they're worth making even if you do. The fizzy addition creates a fluffier crumb than conventional box cakes, as the eggs and oil add density and richness that weigh the cake down a bit. Certainly, if you like your cake a little richer, you can add an egg or two to a strawberry soda cake. The resulting fluffy cake can be enjoyed as is or turned up a notch with a strawberry or citrus frosting and slices of fresh strawberries. This recipe could also be used to make cutesy cupcakes.
Lemon and lime pair delightfully with strawberry, but cream soda or orange pop could be fun to try as well. Duncan Hines cake mixes and Betty Crocker cake mixes (among other brands) come in a slew of fun flavors, so the possibilities are endless when mixing and matching cake mixes with different sodas. Cream soda in butter pecan cake imparts a nostalgic vanilla flavor, while Orange Fanta and white cake mix comes out tasting like a Creamsicle.