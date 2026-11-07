Using A Can Of This Soda Delivers A Perfectly Moist Butter Pecan Cake Every Time

If you haven't tried butter pecan cake, it's time to whip out your mixing bowl and get into the kitchen. Typically made with moist vanilla layers speckled with pecans which have been toasted in butter, it's as delicious as it sounds. The cake also has an undeniably airy, tender, and moist crumb thanks to the use of leavening agents like baking soda and powder, usually along with buttermilk. However, if you don't have buttermilk on hand — or simply want to try a new take on this classic cake — there's a specific can of soda that works wonders to give a butter pecan cake recipe a lift, whether you make it from scratch or from a box. It's cream soda.

Just like making pound cake with a can of lemony soda works to leaven the dessert, cream soda gives rise to the butter pecan cake due to the soda's carbonation. Those air bubbles remain intact in the batter and give the cake its structure and lift when baked in the oven. The creamy essence of the the beloved fizzy beverage made with vanilla syrup also imparts a smooth mouthfeel and extra moist touch to the cake's crumb. Further, it also adds a depth of nostalgic and syrupy flavor that pairs perfectly with the rich and decadent buttered-toasted pecans.