Ree Drummond Adds This Classic Soda To Her Pound Cake

A good pound cake's simplicity — and undeniably buttery taste and texture — is a major part of its allure. Lemon-lime soda works perfectly because it imparts a syrupy sweetness and nostalgic citrus hints that add a nice complementary flavor and balance the cake's rich taste. If you give Drummond's recipe a try, you can bake the cake as she suggests with vanilla and lemon extract, too. Add lemon or lime zest to boost the citrus in the recipe even further.

You can also get creative with other flavored sodas, like orange or grapefruit. Just choose one that's complementary to the butter and vanilla in the cake. Avoid strong and deeply caramelized flavors like root beer or Coke, which will overpower the cake. (Save those to make cherry cola dump cake). From there, you can experiment with baking it in different formats, like a bundt or loaf pan, or topping the finished dessert with a glaze.

If you like Drummond's concept but want to try adding lemon-lime pop to your own favorite classic pound cake recipe, you'll want to decrease the sugar (since most sodas come with their fair share of the stuff). If you don't want to do the math of decreasing the sugar quantity, opt for sugar-free soda or lemon or lime flavored carbonated water. This will give you rise and flavor without all the added sugar.