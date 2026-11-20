A homemade tuna melt can bring the familiar flavors of diner fare to your very own table. This simple sandwich calls for just a few ingredients between bread, cheese, and your choice of tuna salad. But one savory addition is a surefire way to double its flavor and enhance its texture. You're probably already adding onions if you're following the best tips for the ultimate tuna melt, but you should consider including a portion of caramelized onions, as well.

While raw onions are often added to tuna salads for crunch, caramelized onions are the powerhouse ingredient to take sandwiches to the next level. They bring a tender texture while providing a bold combination of sweetness and umami notes to your tuna melt. Keeping both the raw onions in the tuna salad and the topping of caramelized onions in your overall tuna melt will enhance its taste more than just having one or the other. You can even get creative with your sandwich assembly and try using different types of onions.

Some recipes recommend mixing caramelized onions into your tuna salad while others suggest it as a topping between the tuna salad and cheese layers. It's your choice to include this savory ingredient any way you wish. Plus, there are a number of other ways to elevate this tuna melt beyond the basics.