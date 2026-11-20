Tuna Melts Double In Flavor When You Add This Savory Ingredient To The Mix
A homemade tuna melt can bring the familiar flavors of diner fare to your very own table. This simple sandwich calls for just a few ingredients between bread, cheese, and your choice of tuna salad. But one savory addition is a surefire way to double its flavor and enhance its texture. You're probably already adding onions if you're following the best tips for the ultimate tuna melt, but you should consider including a portion of caramelized onions, as well.
While raw onions are often added to tuna salads for crunch, caramelized onions are the powerhouse ingredient to take sandwiches to the next level. They bring a tender texture while providing a bold combination of sweetness and umami notes to your tuna melt. Keeping both the raw onions in the tuna salad and the topping of caramelized onions in your overall tuna melt will enhance its taste more than just having one or the other. You can even get creative with your sandwich assembly and try using different types of onions.
Some recipes recommend mixing caramelized onions into your tuna salad while others suggest it as a topping between the tuna salad and cheese layers. It's your choice to include this savory ingredient any way you wish. Plus, there are a number of other ways to elevate this tuna melt beyond the basics.
Crafting a crave-worthy caramelized onion tuna melt
If you're already preparing a foolproof caramelized onions recipe to accentuate your meal, give the rest of your tuna melt a tune-up to match. Pick a bread with a bit of heft that will hold up under the weight of your tuna salad, onions, and cheese. Consider the possibilities of an open-faced version, as well using a thick hunk of rustic sourdough or a dense pumpernickel to complement the sweetness of the caramelized onions. The addition of freshly-chopped chives will add color and flavor, and it can help to counter the overall richness of your onion-enhanced melt. Use sweet or yellow onions for caramelizing, or experiment with other types like red onions or even shallots for a fun variance in taste.
As far as cheese goes, the sky's the limit, though you'll definitely want something that melts well to give your sandwich topping an optimal gooey texture. Cheddar cheese is the standard, but you can skip it in favor of an extra sharp, smokehouse, or white cheddar variety. Swiss or Gruyère are also ideal; the latter, when mixed with the caramelized onions, will create a sort of French onion soup-inspired flavor profile in your tuna melt. Slices of pepper jack cheese will bring the heat, while Muenster cheese will make your melt taste extra creamy and indulgent. However you choose to enjoy this upgraded tuna melt, you're sure to be pleased with the outcome.