11 Best Tips For The Ultimate Tuna Melt

Sandwich orders are deeply personal and subjective, from the type of mustard a person favors to the number of turkey slices they deem necessary. It would be foolish to claim that one type of sandwich is superior, but it's difficult to argue against a well-built tuna melt. The fish provides protein and flavor, the mayo delivers creaminess and moisture, and the cheese, well, do you even need to explain why cheese is a good thing? Throwing in the toasted element means that the sandwich is also crispy on the outside while the center is filled with a gooey, melty cheese. Regardless of your usual lunch order, the tuna melt commands respect.

Like any other sandwich, there are myriad variations on this delectable recipe. Today, some old versions that feature additions like flour, evaporated milk, or boiling water would make most sandwich enthusiasts scratch their heads, but recipes with ingredients such as capers or walnuts have become more common. While there are no right or wrong answers for making a tuna melt, there are certain areas where you can vastly improve the results through technique and ingredient quality. To this end, we spoke with two experts: Kathy Sidell, the founder of the Boston and Los Angeles-based seafood restaurant Saltie Girl, and Libby O'Sullivan, the founder of the New York-based, Australian-inspired café Tuckshop.