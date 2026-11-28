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Meatballs aren't particularly difficult to make from scratch, but busy weeknights often call for more convenient options. That's why frozen meatballs are such a helpful kitchen staple. Most are seasoned and pre-cooked, meaning all you have to do is heat them. While you may gravitate towards chicken or beef meatballs first, the Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs ranked fourth in Tasting Table's store-bought frozen meatball taste test, while Trader Joe's Italian-style meatballs landed in seventh.

Tasting Table's taste tester loved the Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs' juicy and bouncy texture, as well as their surprisingly meaty flavor — especially compared to the frozen meatballs from Trader Joe's, which tasted dry and overly bready. But beyond the taste test, Gardein's frozen meatballs are a versatile freezer staple. Ready to eat in minutes, they're a quick and easy weeknight meal option that tastes great on pasta, in sandwiches, or on their own as appetizers, ideally with a good homemade tomato sauce.

The plant-based meatballs are made with a blend of soy protein, wheat, canola oil, and vegetables. They're seasoned with a variety of spices, including dehydrated onion, garlic, paprika, and turmeric, making them a great way to add some flavor to your dinner. Plus, they're vegan-certified, dairy-free, and kosher, making them accessible to a variety of meatball fans. Health-wise, these meatballs contain vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium, in addition to 15 grams of plant-based protein.