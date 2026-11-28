This Brand's Frozen Meatballs Easily Outshine Trader Joe's — And They're Not Even The Real Deal
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Meatballs aren't particularly difficult to make from scratch, but busy weeknights often call for more convenient options. That's why frozen meatballs are such a helpful kitchen staple. Most are seasoned and pre-cooked, meaning all you have to do is heat them. While you may gravitate towards chicken or beef meatballs first, the Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs ranked fourth in Tasting Table's store-bought frozen meatball taste test, while Trader Joe's Italian-style meatballs landed in seventh.
Tasting Table's taste tester loved the Gardein Classic Meatless Meatballs' juicy and bouncy texture, as well as their surprisingly meaty flavor — especially compared to the frozen meatballs from Trader Joe's, which tasted dry and overly bready. But beyond the taste test, Gardein's frozen meatballs are a versatile freezer staple. Ready to eat in minutes, they're a quick and easy weeknight meal option that tastes great on pasta, in sandwiches, or on their own as appetizers, ideally with a good homemade tomato sauce.
The plant-based meatballs are made with a blend of soy protein, wheat, canola oil, and vegetables. They're seasoned with a variety of spices, including dehydrated onion, garlic, paprika, and turmeric, making them a great way to add some flavor to your dinner. Plus, they're vegan-certified, dairy-free, and kosher, making them accessible to a variety of meatball fans. Health-wise, these meatballs contain vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium, in addition to 15 grams of plant-based protein.
What fans think of Gardein's plant-based meatballs
Not convinced that a plant-based meatball can taste better than the real deal? Take it from fans in the Reddit thread r/veganrecipes, which features one Redditor calling them "my favorite meatballs!" Another Redditor in that thread said, "Gardein meatballs are bomb," noting that they eat them all the time. "Many of my omnivorous friends go out of their way to buy them, too!" — and that's pretty high praise for a meatless alternative.
Naturally, not every review is positive. While some longtime fans have complained online that a recent recipe tweak made the meatballs taste a bit too much like the plant-based meat brand known for closely resembling real beef, Beyond Meat, this isn't necessarily a bad thing for shoppers who do regularly eat meat but want to try a plant-based alternative. It's also a great choice for those who may want to transition into a plant-based diet without completely giving up the flavor of meat.
However, you should keep in mind that, according to one Redditor, Gardein's frozen meatballs "do not keep for leftovers" and can "get mushy and paste-like." So, if you decide to purchase them, make sure you only heat up the amount of meatballs you plan to make. Otherwise, they may just go to waste. Ultimately, whatever your feelings on plant-based products are, put them aside and give Gardein a try— they might just be your new go-to frozen meatball.