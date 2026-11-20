The Single-Grain Jameson Alternative Worth Trying For Its Velvety Sweet Taste
Many of us find comfort in the familiar. When it comes to Irish whiskey, that often means reaching for a best-seller, like a bottle of Jameson. Yet the world of Irish whiskey contains multitudes, and straying from your usual tipple can yield great rewards. For those willing to do so, one Jameson alternative is worth trying for its sweet, velvety taste alone.
In our recent run-down of 12 Irish whiskeys to try if you like Jameson, one of Tasting Table's resident experts highlighted Teeling Single Grain as standing out from the pack. As its name suggests, this product is a single grain whiskey, which is one of the four main variations of Irish whiskey. Non-chill filtered, triple distilled, and 46% ABV, the whiskey's mash bill is 95% corn and 5% malted barley, so it may appeal to drinkers in the U.S., where corn whiskey enjoys a long history and considerable popularity.
Our critic noted that the corn sweetens the whiskey, while a more complex flavor profile is delivered thanks to its maturation in former Californian Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. This barrel choice also imbues the whiskey with a vivid, distinctive coppery-red color. Our tester wrote: "The biggest difference between Teeling Single Grain and Jameson is the fruit profile, with the Teeling bottle having much more pronounced red-fruit notes." Accompanying this flavor are noticeable strains of vanilla, caramel, honey, cinnamon, and oak, leading to a finish entirely absent of harshness.
This award-winning Irish whiskey has been praised as unique
As a brand, Teeling boasts that it produces the world's most awarded Irish whiskey. Teeling Single Grain specifically won the title of "World's Best Single Grain" at the World Whiskey Awards in 2014. This high opinion is shared by others who have sampled Teeling Single Grain and shared their thoughts online.
One commenter on Reddit noted the whiskey's distinctiveness, writing: "A nice whiskey for which I can really find no comparison — it's quite unique stuff. The nearest way I can explain it? Take 40% good wine-finished Scotch, 50% fairly mainstream-style Irish whiskey ... and the remaining 10% evoking a mix of Canadian and US whisk(e)y styles."
Another wrote: "This is the best Irish Whiskey I have ever tasted so far in my journey of Irish whiskies. It is exceptional to say the least." However, some feel the whiskey suffers from being too young. One Redditor argued: "It's a little rough around the edges, and I feel it would be amazing if they aged it for a couple more years."
If this encourages you to explore other whiskeys within the Teeling portfolio, you won't be disappointed by the company's range. In addition to its single grain option, Teeling also offers a small batch, single malt, single pot still, and peated single malt. Among these, Teeling Small Batch was impressive enough to make our list of 10 severely underrated Irish whiskeys you need to try, with our correspondent noting that the brand was consistently popular among experts that Tasting Table consulted.