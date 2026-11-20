Many of us find comfort in the familiar. When it comes to Irish whiskey, that often means reaching for a best-seller, like a bottle of Jameson. Yet the world of Irish whiskey contains multitudes, and straying from your usual tipple can yield great rewards. For those willing to do so, one Jameson alternative is worth trying for its sweet, velvety taste alone.

In our recent run-down of 12 Irish whiskeys to try if you like Jameson, one of Tasting Table's resident experts highlighted Teeling Single Grain as standing out from the pack. As its name suggests, this product is a single grain whiskey, which is one of the four main variations of Irish whiskey. Non-chill filtered, triple distilled, and 46% ABV, the whiskey's mash bill is 95% corn and 5% malted barley, so it may appeal to drinkers in the U.S., where corn whiskey enjoys a long history and considerable popularity.

Our critic noted that the corn sweetens the whiskey, while a more complex flavor profile is delivered thanks to its maturation in former Californian Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. This barrel choice also imbues the whiskey with a vivid, distinctive coppery-red color. Our tester wrote: "The biggest difference between Teeling Single Grain and Jameson is the fruit profile, with the Teeling bottle having much more pronounced red-fruit notes." Accompanying this flavor are noticeable strains of vanilla, caramel, honey, cinnamon, and oak, leading to a finish entirely absent of harshness.