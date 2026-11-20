One Of America's Most Unique Breakfast Sandwiches Fuses Triple The Flavor Into One Hearty Bite
If you consider yourself a connoisseur of the humble breakfast sandwich, it's time to take a break from the tried-and-true muffin, egg, and meat combo. There is a whole world of creative, standout options available in restaurants across the country. Tasting Table recently highlighted 13 unique breakfast sandwiches from around the U.S., and one of the highlights packs triple the flavor into each mouthwatering bite.
The bulgogi cheesesteak sandwich from Let's Toast, a gourmet Korean BBQ joint in Phoenix, Arizona, is truly an impressive culinary feat. Essentially an elevated Philly cheesesteak with a Korean twist, it's one of the restaurant's bestsellers. And it's easy to understand why.
This towering sandwich features bulgogi, a thinly sliced and marinated beef steak, as well as perfectly melted mozzarella cheese, a fried egg, and scratch-made sauces between two thick pieces of homemade Japanese milk bread, toasted and buttered. Each bite offers flavors of savory, juicy bulgogi and runny egg yolk with a hint of sweetness from the bread and creamy house-made sauces. The thick-cut bread is bouncy and fluffy, and keeps the saucy filling from making the bread soggy. Because it's toasted, it also adds a bit of crunch, while the gooey mozzarella cheese offers a salty, chewy texture. Whether you don't have time to make your own breakfast sandwich at home or just want a break from boring fast food chain choices, it's more than worth it to visit Let's Toast.
Let's Toast has earned rave reviews and a massive fan base very quickly
Let's Toast was originally a regular fixture at Phoenix's Uptown Farmer's Market and local food festivals. In May of 2026, the owners opened a physical restaurant location on Camelback Road in Phoenix. In just three short years (plus six months in its brick-and-mortar location), it has earned a massively loyal following. The restaurant boasts over 33,000 followers on Instagram and close to 70,000 on TikTok. It also has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Google, with the Korean-inspired bulgogi grilled cheesesteak regularly cited as one of its most popular menu items.
Though the sandwich's price seems to be a bit steep for some customers, others find that it's more than worth the cost. "The price was initially surprising, but the size ... and quality of ingredients definitely make that justifiable, especially when I'm looking to treat myself," said one reviewer on Google, who went on to add that the sandwich surpassed expectations.
Another Google reviewer raved, "If you think I'm going to stop eating this bulgogi cheesesteak to take a photo for this review you are out of your mind! 10/10." In a Reddit review, a customer called the sandwich incredible, describing it as "tender and juicy bulgogi beef with a ton of cheese and sauce on perfectly toasted and fluffy brioche." Though they also mentioned that the dish was expensive, they said it was worth the splurge.