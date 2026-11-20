If you consider yourself a connoisseur of the humble breakfast sandwich, it's time to take a break from the tried-and-true muffin, egg, and meat combo. There is a whole world of creative, standout options available in restaurants across the country. Tasting Table recently highlighted 13 unique breakfast sandwiches from around the U.S., and one of the highlights packs triple the flavor into each mouthwatering bite.

The bulgogi cheesesteak sandwich from Let's Toast, a gourmet Korean BBQ joint in Phoenix, Arizona, is truly an impressive culinary feat. Essentially an elevated Philly cheesesteak with a Korean twist, it's one of the restaurant's bestsellers. And it's easy to understand why.

This towering sandwich features bulgogi, a thinly sliced and marinated beef steak, as well as perfectly melted mozzarella cheese, a fried egg, and scratch-made sauces between two thick pieces of homemade Japanese milk bread, toasted and buttered. Each bite offers flavors of savory, juicy bulgogi and runny egg yolk with a hint of sweetness from the bread and creamy house-made sauces. The thick-cut bread is bouncy and fluffy, and keeps the saucy filling from making the bread soggy. Because it's toasted, it also adds a bit of crunch, while the gooey mozzarella cheese offers a salty, chewy texture. Whether you don't have time to make your own breakfast sandwich at home or just want a break from boring fast food chain choices, it's more than worth it to visit Let's Toast.