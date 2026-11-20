No holiday party is complete without a festive beverage that incorporates the flavors of the season. If you routinely turn to your grandma's vintage recipe for Christmas punch, this modernized version may win you over with its simplicity. You just need three ingredients to make an orange-cranberry spiced party punch: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite, orange juice, and cranberry juice.

Winter Spiced Cranberry is a seasonal Sprite that blends the original lemon-lime flavor with tart cranberries and holiday spices. When you mix it with orange and cranberry juices, the result is a fizzy drink that isn't too sweet. The carbonation from the soda adds a kick, while the tartness of the cranberries is balanced by the sweet citrus flavor from the orange juice.

You don't need to stress too much about measuring ingredients to make a simple holiday punch. The ideal ratio for a 24-cup serving size is two liters of cranberry juice and around 46 ounces of orange juice to four liters of Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. Chill all three beverages, then combine them in a large bowl or beverage dispenser and stir until well mixed. Before serving, add a generous amount of ice.

Because Winter Spiced Cranberry isn't available year-round, it may be hard to find in your area. But don't fear, you can simply substitute regular Sprite instead, as the cranberry juice will also add tart, berry flavor. If you want to minimize the cranberry flavor, sub the cranberry juice for apple, white grape, or peach juice for a milder, less tangy punch.