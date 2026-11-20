Pour Sprite Cranberry With These 2 Bottles Of Juice For Easy Holiday Punch
No holiday party is complete without a festive beverage that incorporates the flavors of the season. If you routinely turn to your grandma's vintage recipe for Christmas punch, this modernized version may win you over with its simplicity. You just need three ingredients to make an orange-cranberry spiced party punch: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite, orange juice, and cranberry juice.
Winter Spiced Cranberry is a seasonal Sprite that blends the original lemon-lime flavor with tart cranberries and holiday spices. When you mix it with orange and cranberry juices, the result is a fizzy drink that isn't too sweet. The carbonation from the soda adds a kick, while the tartness of the cranberries is balanced by the sweet citrus flavor from the orange juice.
You don't need to stress too much about measuring ingredients to make a simple holiday punch. The ideal ratio for a 24-cup serving size is two liters of cranberry juice and around 46 ounces of orange juice to four liters of Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. Chill all three beverages, then combine them in a large bowl or beverage dispenser and stir until well mixed. Before serving, add a generous amount of ice.
Because Winter Spiced Cranberry isn't available year-round, it may be hard to find in your area. But don't fear, you can simply substitute regular Sprite instead, as the cranberry juice will also add tart, berry flavor. If you want to minimize the cranberry flavor, sub the cranberry juice for apple, white grape, or peach juice for a milder, less tangy punch.
Spiking the punch and adding festive garnishes
Presentation is everything when serving a holiday punch. The gorgeous reddish-orange color and vibrant seasonal flavors pair well with a variety of festive garnishes. Consider freezing whole cranberries and adding them to the punch along with the ice, or decorating each glass with a sugared orange slice or fancy citrus peel garnish. A few sprigs of rosemary would also add a touch of green to the beverage while also infusing it with a bright, herby flavor.
Adding whole cinnamon sticks to the punch bowl or each individual glass will give the drink a hint of warming spices. If you have time, you can even pour some orange or cranberry juice into ice cube trays, adding a few sliced cranberries to each compartment. Once frozen, add the cubes to the punch just before serving.
Of course, you can also spike your punch with one or more boozy add-ins. One of the best combos for a fizzy cran-orange punch is prosecco and spiced rum. Dark rum infuses the punch with cozy notes of caramel, vanilla, and molasses. If that's not your vibe, try adding citrus vodka or make a white rum punch for a light, crisp holiday beverage.
For an even lighter holiday punch, add in a few cans of White Claw Cranberry. If you prefer richer winter cocktails, cognac or brandy can enhance the punch's fruity notes while adding warmth and depth. A splash of orange liqueur can also help balance the sweetness of the fruit juices.