Fire up the grill, it's burger time! A well-made burger is hard to beat, and even lifelong grill cooks can up their game with a few pro tips. We rounded up celebrity chefs' tips for making the best cheeseburgers, and Rachael Ray's suggestion is one of the easiest to implement for fantastic results. As she's forming her burger patties, Ray emphasizes keeping the center of the patty thinner than the edges.

This method of forming burger patties helps avoid what Ray calls "flying saucer burger." When patties of uniform thickness are cooked, the center plumps up and gives the burger a domed flying saucer shape. This makes assembling the burger toppings tricky but it also impacts how the meat cooks. When done poorly, the edges get dry and tough as you try to cook the center of the burger to the correct temperature.

As you form your patties, shape them into a disk before lightly pressing the raw patty out from the center so that it's slightly concave in the middle. When the burger patty hits the grill, that center section will puff up like normal, only instead of getting larger than everything else it will become the same thickness as the edges. That way, your burgers will cook more evenly because the heat can actually get through the meat.