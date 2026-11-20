The Candy-Inspired Ice Cream Flavor Everyone Loved In The '70s Is Still A Favorite In Nebraska Today
Ice cream trends come and go, and some flavors that once ruled the freezer aisle have faded from view. Butter brickle is one of them. The flavor gained nationwide popularity in the '70s, and though it might be less commonly found today, it remains iconic in Nebraska and nearby states, where many people grew up eating it. The flavor is made with vanilla or sweet cream ice cream speckled with small, crunchy pieces of butterscotch-style toffee. The taste is buttery and caramelized, like the popular Heath candy bar but without the chocolate, and the toffee stays crisp even as scoops begin to melt.
The resemblance between the ice cream and the candy is no accident. Butter brickle began as a toffee candy created as early as 1918 by Arthur E. Dempsey in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and first sold in 1924. Later on, Fenn Bros. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, supplied toffee and flavoring to ice cream makers until the 1970s, when the formula was sold to the company behind the Heath bar. Hershey then acquired the rights in 1996.
However, the frozen version is credited to the Orleans Room at Omaha's Blackstone Hotel sometime in the 1920s, though another story says someone came up with the idea of packing the candy into ice cream so it wouldn't melt during transport.
An ice cream flavor packed with nostalgia
Butter brickle can be challenging to find, but a few creameries make it year-round, especially in the middle of America. In Nebraska, Coneflower Creamery is known for its Blackstone Butterbrickle made with homemade toffee. One Redditor called it "the best thing I've ever had." Omaha also hosts an annual Butter Brickle Day, where free scoops, an ice-cream-eating contest, and live entertainment have become an attraction for all ages. "Butter brickle was my huge favorite when I was a kid," wrote one user on Facebook.
Outside Nebraska, Braum's sells Premium Butter Brickle ice cream with buttery toffee pieces folded into vanilla ice cream, and specialty shops around the country delight customers with their own recipes. Redditors have spotted the flavor in Idaho and California, too.
To make your own version at home, start with vanilla ice cream, which can taste luxurious with just two pantry staples, then borrow from Ben & Jerry's method of breaking up toffee and stir broken Heath bars into the mix. You can also try making old-fashioned toffee from scratch to crumble into batches of store-bought vanilla ice cream.