Ice cream trends come and go, and some flavors that once ruled the freezer aisle have faded from view. Butter brickle is one of them. The flavor gained nationwide popularity in the '70s, and though it might be less commonly found today, it remains iconic in Nebraska and nearby states, where many people grew up eating it. The flavor is made with vanilla or sweet cream ice cream speckled with small, crunchy pieces of butterscotch-style toffee. The taste is buttery and caramelized, like the popular Heath candy bar but without the chocolate, and the toffee stays crisp even as scoops begin to melt.

The resemblance between the ice cream and the candy is no accident. Butter brickle began as a toffee candy created as early as 1918 by Arthur E. Dempsey in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and first sold in 1924. Later on, Fenn Bros. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, supplied toffee and flavoring to ice cream makers until the 1970s, when the formula was sold to the company behind the Heath bar. Hershey then acquired the rights in 1996.

However, the frozen version is credited to the Orleans Room at Omaha's Blackstone Hotel sometime in the 1920s, though another story says someone came up with the idea of packing the candy into ice cream so it wouldn't melt during transport.