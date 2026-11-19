Erin Napier's eye for color, design, and overall aesthetic is so unique and inviting, it has seemingly pulled the whole world into her small town of Laurel, Mississippi. With a wholesome and creative feel, Napier delivers inspirational ideas for brilliant kitchen upgrades and advice regarding common mistakes made in kitchen renovations. And she's also given support to some wonderful paint colors to bring into your kitchen.

The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to what colors Napier will use in her decorating to please her clients. While Sherwin-Williams Dover White is a top pick from her, she invites others to be adventurous and unafraid when decorating their own space. "When it comes to using bolder colors in a room, you just have to not care about other people's opinions," she told Homes & Gardens. "Let's stop worrying about what other people think about our red kitchen or our green cabinets and just enjoy our spaces."

If you do indeed choose to go with a bold hue, anchor it with neutrals to create a balance. Your big color can be the star of the show, but remember to include neutral-hued co-stars. For instance, if you paint your cabinets red, balance it with a cream or light gray backsplash. Additionally, Napier suggests whites and greens in your neutral palette that contain a bit of yellow. That undertone creates what Napier calls "dinge," an aspect that can bring an entire room together.