Everyone has that one corner of the fridge gathering half-jars of pickled somethings, mouldy what's-thats, and a forgotten scoop of "I thought I threw that out." This, unfortunately, is often where the remaining half-tub of ricotta ends up after the lasagna is made. This fresh and delicious dairy product is actually easy to use in many dishes, and few are simpler, yet more rewarding, than a ricotta and tomato sandwich.

While a classic tomato sandwich with mayonnaise is perfectly enjoyable, spreading a generous spoonful of ricotta over the bread is a major textural upgrade. The creamy, subtle fresh-milk taste of ricotta is a spectacular accompaniment to slices of sweet and tangy tomatoes. A sprinkle of salt and pepper is non-negotiable for bringing out the best of the tomato's natural flavor and further complementing the pairing.

Leftover ricotta is actually a leftover twice — as it isn't technically cheese, but a byproduct of cheesemaking. Ricotta is produced from the residual whey, and actually means "recooked" in Italian. It's sold at U.S. grocery stores, and if you do buy it from the store, whole milk or part-skim ricotta provides the creamiest texture. But some say you should skip ricotta cheese from the grocery store. That's because it's surprisingly easy to make at home, without any of the gums or stabilizers.