Tomato Sandwiches Have More Texture When You Add This Ingredient Left Over From Making Lasagna
Everyone has that one corner of the fridge gathering half-jars of pickled somethings, mouldy what's-thats, and a forgotten scoop of "I thought I threw that out." This, unfortunately, is often where the remaining half-tub of ricotta ends up after the lasagna is made. This fresh and delicious dairy product is actually easy to use in many dishes, and few are simpler, yet more rewarding, than a ricotta and tomato sandwich.
While a classic tomato sandwich with mayonnaise is perfectly enjoyable, spreading a generous spoonful of ricotta over the bread is a major textural upgrade. The creamy, subtle fresh-milk taste of ricotta is a spectacular accompaniment to slices of sweet and tangy tomatoes. A sprinkle of salt and pepper is non-negotiable for bringing out the best of the tomato's natural flavor and further complementing the pairing.
Leftover ricotta is actually a leftover twice — as it isn't technically cheese, but a byproduct of cheesemaking. Ricotta is produced from the residual whey, and actually means "recooked" in Italian. It's sold at U.S. grocery stores, and if you do buy it from the store, whole milk or part-skim ricotta provides the creamiest texture. But some say you should skip ricotta cheese from the grocery store. That's because it's surprisingly easy to make at home, without any of the gums or stabilizers.
The simple ricotta and tomato sandwich is just the beginning
The first major plus of this dish is how simple it is, but that doesn't mean that a few low-effort upgrades can't improve it. Instead of just using the ricotta straight out of the tub, why not elevate it by making whipped ricotta? You can do this by quickly blending ricotta cheese with salt, pepper, and olive oil until it's even smoother and airier.
Toasting your bread can also add a superior contrast to elevate the sandwich. You can't go wrong with a rustic sourdough, but you could also lean into the Italian theme and make a ciabatta sandwich. Take the Italian concept one step further with a dollop of basil pesto or even fresh basil leaves. A splash of extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze adds extra flavor dimension as well.
For tomato choice, consider the best types of tomatoes for tomato sandwiches. Healthy slices of beefsteak heirloom tomatoes will stay put and maintain their integrity in a sandwich. If you're going the open-faced route, however, smaller tomatoes are a more than reasonable choice. Roasted or pan-fried tomatoes can also offer a deeper, more concentrated flavor if you have the time.