The Best Types Of Tomatoes For Tomato Sandwiches
When you want something that's both as easy to eat as it is to make, try a tomato sandwich. In the same vein as determining the best types of tomatoes to use for a caprese salad, Tasting Table set out to source the ultimate choice of fruit for a fulfilling tomato-based meal. So, we spoke with the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, Bob Bennett, who shared his expert opinion. "I really tend to gravitate to larger heirloom tomatoes, like Kellogg's breakfast or Cherokee purple," Bennett explains, "but I will rarely turn away tomatoes."
This, of course, prompts a deeper dive into what exactly an heirloom tomato is. A delicious choice of simple sandwich filling, heirloom tomatoes are a type of tomato for which the seeds have been passed down through generations, hence the name. Unlike hybrid tomatoes, the seeds for heirloom varieties are open-pollinated and not engineered for an extensive life. As such, they are quite special, boasting a unique appearance and taste. Heirloom tomato season typically spans between later summer and early fall, meaning this specific sandwich selection will be dependent on the time of year.
The interesting shapes, colors, and sizes definitely give heirloom tomatoes the right look and feel for slicing into a sandwich. "I personally like the larger tomatoes on a sandwich for the simplicity of eating them," Bennett adds. "You don't have to worry about smaller slices sliding out, and the flavor of the meat of the tomato is really good."
Using heirloom tomatoes in a tomato sandwich
A couple important mistakes to avoid while making a tomato sandwich would include slicing your tomatoes too thin or using too small varieties. This is part of what makes heirloom tomatoes such an ideal choice for a sandwich. Using a thick and hearty slice of tomato is a guarantee of optimal surface area coverage, ensuring that every bite is the proverbial "best" possible.
Allowing for minimal accouterments is also key. Whereas it might be tempting to overdo the bread and add a bevy of spices, sauces, and seasonings, it's best to avoid anything elaborate. "Keep it simple," Bennett cautions. "[The] best part of the tomato sandwich is the tomato and everything else should just be there to show that off." However, he also notes that "adding herbs to a mayo makes a nice addition or finding a nice bread to toast and eat it on."
A thoughtfully constructed tomato sandwich filled with rich slices of heirloom tomatoes and a light spread of freshly flavored mayonnaise is the ultimate treat. For other easy upgrades that let the taste and texture of your sandwich come through, try roasting your heirloom tomatoes or changing up your choice of salt to a flaky version. If you're feeling extra whimsical, try an open-faced sandwich or use a shaped cookie cutter for a teatime treat.