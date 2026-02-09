The Best Types Of Tomatoes For Tomato Sandwiches

When you want something that's both as easy to eat as it is to make, try a tomato sandwich. In the same vein as determining the best types of tomatoes to use for a caprese salad, Tasting Table set out to source the ultimate choice of fruit for a fulfilling tomato-based meal. So, we spoke with the head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, Bob Bennett, who shared his expert opinion. "I really tend to gravitate to larger heirloom tomatoes, like Kellogg's breakfast or Cherokee purple," Bennett explains, "but I will rarely turn away tomatoes."

This, of course, prompts a deeper dive into what exactly an heirloom tomato is. A delicious choice of simple sandwich filling, heirloom tomatoes are a type of tomato for which the seeds have been passed down through generations, hence the name. Unlike hybrid tomatoes, the seeds for heirloom varieties are open-pollinated and not engineered for an extensive life. As such, they are quite special, boasting a unique appearance and taste. Heirloom tomato season typically spans between later summer and early fall, meaning this specific sandwich selection will be dependent on the time of year.

The interesting shapes, colors, and sizes definitely give heirloom tomatoes the right look and feel for slicing into a sandwich. "I personally like the larger tomatoes on a sandwich for the simplicity of eating them," Bennett adds. "You don't have to worry about smaller slices sliding out, and the flavor of the meat of the tomato is really good."