The $45 Bourbon That Isn't Worth The Hype, And 2 Alternatives With More Flavor
Many of us have fallen victim to the idea that great bourbon should cost a pretty penny. If you're spending around $45 on a bottle, you're likely assuming you're getting something with a big personality and taste. But that's exactly where a bourbon like Basil Hayden can disappoint. Despite being a well-respected name in the whiskey aisle, its relatively low proof and lighter flavor profile leave many bourbon drinkers wishing for more.
But you don't have to take our word for it. We spoke with Chris Walster, whiskey guru over at The Cask Connoisseur, to get his take on what's worth drinking these days. When interviewed about overpriced bourbons you should leave on the shelf, Basil Hayden was one of his first picks. "It's approachable and easy drinking," he says, "but at 80 proof it can feel quite light for the money."
Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made by Jim Beam and has a distinctive high-rye mash bill, which gives it a spicier profile than other sweeter, corn-forward bourbons. You can expect notes of vanilla, caramel, black pepper, and charred oak, with a fairly clean, brief finish. At 80 proof (40% ABV), it's on the lighter side for bourbon. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can mean a bourbon has less intensity and body than higher-proof competitors. That's why Walster advises opting for a different whiskey: "There are bourbons at a similar price that offer considerably more flavor and character, including Knob Creek and Wild Turkey 101."
Knob Creek and Wild Turkey 101 are cheaper and more flavorful
One of Chris Walster's recommended alternatives is Knob Creek bourbon, which is actually another member of Jim Beam's small-batch whiskey collection. Its 9-year age statement and 100-proof bottling make it a much more substantial whiskey than Basil Hayden, all for a lower price. While Basil Hayden retails for around $45, Knob Creek is listed at roughly $35. Its extended aging gives it a fuller mouthfeel and a deeper, woodier character. That higher proof also produces a long, rich, and warming finish that doesn't disappear as quickly as Basil's.
Walster's other pick? Good ol' Wild Turkey 101. This popular Kentucky bourbon delivers a more powerful drinking experience at a significantly lower price than Basil Hayden and Knob Creek. At 101 proof, it's considerably stronger than Basil Hayden, but the appeal isn't simply the extra alcohol. Wild Turkey is aged between six and eight years in American white oak barrels that are heavily charred, which gives it that signature, deep honey-hued color and bold flavor. Its higher proof makes it particularly useful in bourbon cocktails like the old fashioned, where it more than holds its own. At roughly $20-25, it's substantially cheaper than Basil Hayden.
Of course, we're not saying that Basil Hayden is a bad bourbon. It's an approachable spirit that's highly popular among drinkers who prefer a lighter whiskey. But if you're up for spending $45, there are much more interesting opportunities to get more body and complexity for your money. Walster's advice is always worth remembering: "Buy the whiskey, not the hype."