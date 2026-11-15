The $45 Bourbon That Isn't Worth The Hype, And 2 Alternatives With More Flavor

Many of us have fallen victim to the idea that great bourbon should cost a pretty penny. If you're spending around $45 on a bottle, you're likely assuming you're getting something with a big personality and taste. But that's exactly where a bourbon like Basil Hayden can disappoint. Despite being a well-respected name in the whiskey aisle, its relatively low proof and lighter flavor profile leave many bourbon drinkers wishing for more.

But you don't have to take our word for it. We spoke with Chris Walster, whiskey guru over at The Cask Connoisseur, to get his take on what's worth drinking these days. When interviewed about overpriced bourbons you should leave on the shelf, Basil Hayden was one of his first picks. "It's approachable and easy drinking," he says, "but at 80 proof it can feel quite light for the money."

Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made by Jim Beam and has a distinctive high-rye mash bill, which gives it a spicier profile than other sweeter, corn-forward bourbons. You can expect notes of vanilla, caramel, black pepper, and charred oak, with a fairly clean, brief finish. At 80 proof (40% ABV), it's on the lighter side for bourbon. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can mean a bourbon has less intensity and body than higher-proof competitors. That's why Walster advises opting for a different whiskey: "There are bourbons at a similar price that offer considerably more flavor and character, including Knob Creek and Wild Turkey 101."