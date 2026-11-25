Bagels and toast have been the backbone of the American breakfast for what seems like forever, and while they do deserve their flowers, it's time to look to France for inspiration. Croissants, made from scratch or store-bought, are a glorious pastry that plain toast just can't hold a candle to. With layers of yeasted dough laminated with butter then baked to flaky, golden perfection, they make fantastic bread for all sandwiches, including the breakfast variety.

Since they have more surface area than bagels and definitely more flavor than toast, using croissants to construct a breakfast sandwich is a no-brainer. The aspect that really makes this assembly a breeze is to have all of the components ready to be transformed into sandwiches. Any breakfast meats like bacon or sausage patties should be already cooked, along with the eggs and any add-ons like sauteed spinach.

There are endless ways to cook them, but for oven-baked breakfast sandwiches, soft scrambled, over-easy, fried, or even eggs whisked with cream and baked in a shallow dish would be ideal, as you can cut those baked eggs into squares or rectangles. If you have the forethought, pull out meats, cheeses, eggs, and any other refrigerated ingredients you'll be using at least 30 minutes before you're ready to assemble so that they aren't cold going into the oven.