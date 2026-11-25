Skip Standard Toast Or Bagels And Bake Breakfast Sandwiches With This Buttery Pastry
Bagels and toast have been the backbone of the American breakfast for what seems like forever, and while they do deserve their flowers, it's time to look to France for inspiration. Croissants, made from scratch or store-bought, are a glorious pastry that plain toast just can't hold a candle to. With layers of yeasted dough laminated with butter then baked to flaky, golden perfection, they make fantastic bread for all sandwiches, including the breakfast variety.
Since they have more surface area than bagels and definitely more flavor than toast, using croissants to construct a breakfast sandwich is a no-brainer. The aspect that really makes this assembly a breeze is to have all of the components ready to be transformed into sandwiches. Any breakfast meats like bacon or sausage patties should be already cooked, along with the eggs and any add-ons like sauteed spinach.
There are endless ways to cook them, but for oven-baked breakfast sandwiches, soft scrambled, over-easy, fried, or even eggs whisked with cream and baked in a shallow dish would be ideal, as you can cut those baked eggs into squares or rectangles. If you have the forethought, pull out meats, cheeses, eggs, and any other refrigerated ingredients you'll be using at least 30 minutes before you're ready to assemble so that they aren't cold going into the oven.
Croissants are a perfect vehicle for breakfast ingredients
The croissants themselves can be sliced almost all the way through (like a hot dog bun) and stuffed that way, but we recommend slicing the buttery breads entirely in half to give yourself as much surface area as possible to build upon. Lay out each croissant half, cut side up, on a baking sheet, with the bottoms on one side and the tops on the other side. Build your sandwiches like an assembly line, performing the same step on each sandwich before moving to the next step (rather than building one sandwich at a time). After they've been assembled, bake until everything is warmed through and any cheese has melted.
When you're feeling extra fancy or you have a few minutes to spare, lightly brush a thin coating of melted butter or an egg wash on the tops of the croissants once they've been fully assembled after heating. Sprinkle seasonings on top, like Maldon flaky salt or an everything bagel spice blend, and pop them back in the oven for a few more minutes so the toppings adhere.
After all oven activity has finished, you can introduce any further condiments or add ons, like dashes of hot sauce on top of the melted cheese, a few slices of avocado, or a handful of fresh arugula on each sandwich. For any extra croissants you may have leftover, try one of our favorite creative ways to use bakery croissants.