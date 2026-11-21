Some scotches are prized for the presence of smoke, intense oak, or a fiery finish, while others appeal to drinkers who'd just as soon avoid the harsh edges altogether. If smoothness is what you're after, one bottle deserves a closer look: Chivas Regal 12-year Blended Scotch Whisky. In Tasting Table's roundup of the smoothest drams, whisky connoisseur Kenny Jarvis singled out Chivas Regal 12 as a classic choice for anyone prioritizing a mellow, easy-drinking Scotch.

Jarvis found the whisky especially approachable because of how it delivers noticeable flavor with very little aggressive alcohol bite. He described a gently sweet profile of honey, ripe pear, and vanilla resting alongside creamy malt, subtle oak, and a touch of spice. More important for this specific collection of smooth whiskies, he noted the creamy texture, while pointing out how the modest strength of 40% ABV helps keep the alcohol from overshadowing those flavors.

The aging process also contributes to this whisky's smoothness. An age statement listed on a bottle of scotch always refers to the youngest whisky in the expression, meaning no whisky in this blend has been aged for less than 12 years. Those years in oak give the spirit time to develop and become softer thanks to extended interaction with the wood. Chivas notes that blending Speyside whiskies with longer aging times is what creates that smooth, mellow taste you get from Chivas Regal 12.