18 Sheetz Menu Ordering Hacks Everyone Should Try Once

When it comes to customization, Sheetz is in a class of its own. Part gas station, part convenience store, and part restaurant, this all-in-one chain aims to offer the full gamut of goods. And, while Sheetz is not the first or the last chain to follow this business model, its unique ordering system sets it far apart from its competitors.

Sheetz's electronic kiosks give customers the ability to customize their orders from start to finish. For example, these made-to-order (MTO) menus allow customers to add or subtract pretty much anything in-house, encouraging bold ordering moves like tripling up on sauces or topping salads with fries. Of course, Sheetz offers ample starting points and pre-built menu items, like MexAmerican favorites, Hot Subz, Shnack Wrapz, Coffeez, and more.

While gas stations are often overlooked for cheap fast food, Sheetz is a gem that deserves recognition for its interactive process and crave-worthy menu. Anyone can feel like a chef at Sheetz, and because of this, customers take pride in the personalized favorites they've cooked up at this chain. Implement these menu hacks, and you'll see why it's worth the stop.