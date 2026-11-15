18 Sheetz Menu Ordering Hacks Everyone Should Try Once
When it comes to customization, Sheetz is in a class of its own. Part gas station, part convenience store, and part restaurant, this all-in-one chain aims to offer the full gamut of goods. And, while Sheetz is not the first or the last chain to follow this business model, its unique ordering system sets it far apart from its competitors.
Sheetz's electronic kiosks give customers the ability to customize their orders from start to finish. For example, these made-to-order (MTO) menus allow customers to add or subtract pretty much anything in-house, encouraging bold ordering moves like tripling up on sauces or topping salads with fries. Of course, Sheetz offers ample starting points and pre-built menu items, like MexAmerican favorites, Hot Subz, Shnack Wrapz, Coffeez, and more.
While gas stations are often overlooked for cheap fast food, Sheetz is a gem that deserves recognition for its interactive process and crave-worthy menu. Anyone can feel like a chef at Sheetz, and because of this, customers take pride in the personalized favorites they've cooked up at this chain. Implement these menu hacks, and you'll see why it's worth the stop.
Banana milkshake with add-ons
In our opinion, there are few taste matches more classic than peanut butter and chocolate. This combo is hard to beat, though the peanut butter and banana pairing comes pretty close. At Sheetz, you don't have to choose. With the touch of a few buttons, you can get all three mixed up in one delightful Sheetz milkshake.
Sheetz locations feature really fun F'real milkshake machines, but for this hack, using the MTO menu is the way to go. On TikTok, user @nctripping divulges a decadent recipe for doctoring up a Sheetz banana milkshake, and it starts by selecting a banana milkshake on one of the electronic kiosks or the online order form. From there, add marshmallow, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Sheetz's "Awesome Extra" peanut butter for a perfectly rich and sweet shake that highlights these timeless flavor combinations. The additional charges are minimal, but the transformation is major.
Extra Italian meatball sub
There's nothing wrong with Sheetz's Italian meatball sub sans toppings. However, it's pretty basic — just bread, marinara, and meatballs. If you want to take it up another Italian notch, here's a tip: add a couple of fried mozzarella sticks to the mix. With Sheetz's mozz sticks inside, this sandwich gains a satisfying cheese pull and extra crunch.
Sheetz's Italian meatball sub is on its MTO menu under the Hot Subz section. Once you're in the system, this super-easy hack only requires one step and keeps everything on a single order. Before checking out, simply select mozzarella sticks under the Topperz section.
Philly cheesesteak fries
With its headquarters in Pennsylvania, it's only natural for Sheetz to provide avenues towards a Philly cheesesteak experience. And, while it may not be an exact rendering of the classic sandwich, you can still create a pretty close dupe of the sandwich through Sheetz's MTO menu. Better yet, you can get it on fries.
For this hack, head to the Hot Subz section and select the Steak sandwich. From there, remove the bread and add Fryz — or heck, you can even choose a different preferred side as the base. Of course, the best Philly cheesesteak at Sheetz isn't complete without copious amounts of melty cheese. Sheetz gives the options of American, provolone, mozzarella, and many more. The end result is a menu item with the savory flavors and rich texture of a Philly cheesesteak; however, it's much snackier than a sandwich. Purists can stop their mission there, but customers looking for extra oomph can also add in sauces, veggies, seasoning, and beyond, including the perfect accouterment of chopped onions.
Extra spicy chicken salad
A salad with spicy chicken isn't a groundbreaking concept. However, when boom boom sauce is introduced alongside this menu item, a more impressive version emerges. Sheetz also suggests the option of adding french fries, because why not?
Sheetz's spicy chicken salad can be found in the MTO Saladz section, among many others. Once selected, the outrageous yet delicious option to add a Fryz Topper shows up first thing. For the most essential step, scroll down and select boom boom sauce before submitting the order. Unfamiliar with this popular favorite? Boom boom sauce is a creamy, sweet, and spicy condiment that can be used as a dipping sauce, sandwich enhancer, or, in this case, a dressing.
One final note: While this example uses the spicy chicken salad, the addition of boom boom sauce and french fries would easily enhance a number of Sheetz salads from both the MTO Saladz and recipe Saladz sections.
High-protein, low-carb egg sliders
While not for everyone, this is a quick Sheetz recipe to help you eat healthier, maximize protein, and cut carbs. At Sheetz, paleo diners and high-protein seekers can order a substantial, standalone portion of meat by starting with a sandwich in the MTO menu. This is because many of these sandwiches only come with meat and bread to start, allowing customers to decide on all the usual (or unusual) toppings themselves. To keep it extra healthy, go for a grilled chicken sandwich minus the bread.
To still get the feel of eating a sandwich, Sheetz suggests slicing in-store Buffalo hard-boiled eggs and using the halves in place of bread. If you can take on a few more calories, adding a Sheetz sauce would absolutely amplify this super-healthy yet basic option.
Dirty sodas
Soda machines are mainstays of any convenience store or gas station. However, with Sheetz's plethora of drink options and customization freedom, customers can flex their creativity to the max.
Dirty soda is a broad category — it basically means any soda with added flavors, stir-ins, or toppings. At Sheetz, customers can add all of the above through an array of head-spinning combinations. Starting with the classic version, the TikTok creator @maggiehitee cleverly utilizes Sheetz's coffee bar to add vanilla syrup before heading to the soda fountain. These are the makings of a basic dirty soda, but the drink category at Sheetz can range from mild to wild. Customers can mix sodas, try several flavored creamers, or even apply this concept to a slushie. Additionally, the convenience store section sometimes stocks add-ins like energy shots and drink mixes. By using the whole store, customers can come up with a myriad of dirty soda masterpieces.
Protein coffee
This beverage, which tastes like a specialty coffee, also moonlights as a protein hack. What's not to love? If you want to meet your protein goals in an easy and delicious way, Sheetz has everything you need.
The first step starts with Sheetz's self-serve coffee machines, which offer various types of coffee as well as hot chocolate. Grab any of these cups of joe and leave a little room. Then, choose a flavored protein milk to use in place of a regular creamer. Just like that, you've made a coffee drink that feels fancy and hits all the priorities of caffeine, protein, and flavor. To try this hack in a different way, you can also skip the self-serve coffee machine completely and select a takeaway coffee from the convenience store instead.
Guacamole on salads
When it comes to hacks for making an even better salad, the addition of avocado can elevate most salads in a snap. This Sheetz tip takes it one step further by suggesting adding velvety guacamole to the mix.
By integrating guacamole into a fresh Sheetz salad, you can instantly create a new take that's closer to a Cobb. To do so, simply go to the made-to-order Saladz selection, pick your salad of choice, and select the addition of guacamole before clicking checkout. This should work for any of Sheetz's MTO Saladz, as well as the pre-made options in the recipe Saladz section.
Incredibly simple yet game-changing, this hack adds substantial creaminess and richness to a variety of salads. Plus, it's one of the healthier add-on options.
Sandwich salads
With bread as the most common component, sandwiches are usually avoided by those trying to cut calories and carbs. However, with a little creativity and Sheetz's MTO menu, customers can still enjoy all the best interior parts of their favorite sandwich — just in salad form. This hack requires some discretion; after all, not every sandwich is right for this makeshift move. For example, definitely avoid making a salad out of Sheetz's Hot Subz or Meltz.
When you're ready to make your suitable sandwich selection, don't be confused by the initial screen. It requires customers to select the size based on a bread image; however, the next screen gives the option of omitting bread. During this process, make sure to also pick a "spread" that is more similar to a salad dressing. There are lots of options, like ranch and oil and vinegar. Last (screen) but not least, you can add veggies galore like lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and more. The best part? A lot of these salad-esque add-ons are free.
Walking tacos
If you've never heard of walking tacos, it's pretty easy to guess what they are by the name. This food piles taco toppings into a chip bag, allowing you to enjoy quintessential taco flavors on the go. Sheetz actually offers its own MTO version of walking tacos on the MexAmerican menu; however, availability can vary by location. However, if your Sheetz doesn't offer these, it's super easy to make your own.
For do-it-yourself walking tacos, first stop at the Sheetz convenience store to grab a bag of chips of your choice. After that, head to a kiosk and select MexAmerican on the MTO menu. Click one of several burrito bowl bases and then customize the rest to your heart's content.
Once every item is secured, open the top of the chip bag and crunch up the chips. For the final step, add the contents of the burrito bowl, then shake the bag vigorously, making sure you have a good grip on it. After all of these steps, your mission will then be complete! This hack may require more preparation than the others, but it's ultimately convenient, extremely customizable, and so tasty.
Mac and cheese as a dip
Mac and cheese is noodles suspended in a rich cheese sauce, which technically means we can use the whole dish as a dip, right? We think so. Of course, such a substantial dip requires a base that can handle it. Try topping hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, and more with a dollop or spread of mac and cheese for an explosion of flavor. Or, introduce this creamy, saucy element to any of the Fried Appz — especially the corn dog bites.
This hack requires the purchase of two separate items through the digital kiosks, as mac and cheese isn't offered as an add-on, only as a side. With that said, this may not be the healthiest hack on this list, but if you want to take comfort food to a sinfully delicious level, definitely try it out.
Crunchy quesadillas
Warning: After this Sheetz hack, traditional quesadillas may seem boring. Coming straight from Sheetz's TikTok, this tip recommends opening up quesadillas, adding chips (of your choice), and barbecue sauce — Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce to be exact.
To make this quesadilla, start with the MexAmerican section in the MTO menu. Here you'll find quesadillas with a few fillings, like shredded chicken, pulled pork, and more. For the sauce, there are a couple of ways to do this. One, you can choose to add the sauce when ordering the quesadilla. Two, you can order a quesadilla on its own, and then order a side of sauce from the Extra Dipperz section in the MTO menu.
While your quesadilla is in the works, select the chips of your choice from the convenience store. There are no wrong choices for chips or sauce; in fact, there are so many great combinations you could create with all three components. When all of your chosen elements have arrived, get to work by opening up the quesadillas, adding chips, and drizzling sauce. You can fold it back up or eat it with a fork and knife — whatever suits your quesadilla preferences.
Extra spicy turkey sandwich
At Sheetz, there are a few ways to turn up the heat on its sandwiches. While this hack could work fabulously on many of its handhelds, we recommend going for a fail-proof spicy turkey sandwich.
When ordering sandwiches on Sheetz's MTO menu, customers are automatically given the option to add sauce. There are a few spicy sauces on the menu, including boom boom sauce, Buffalo sauce, and more, but none of these are extra spicy. To make a truly spicy turkey sandwich, you'll need to add a couple more components to your selected sauce. Luckily, the convenience stores often sell spicy chips, which are phenomenal piled on top of a turkey sandwich. For max kick, you can even add à la carte hot sauce. In general, these are all useful tools for turning up the spice level on any Sheetz sandwich item and adding some crunch, too.
Pickle snack wrap
Sheetz's snack wraps, known as Shnack Wrapz, are a popular Sheetz menu item. Containing various types of meat wrapped up in tortillas, there's nothing particularly out of the ordinary about these. However, that can change real quick with this helpful hack.
At Sheetz, you don't have to ask for extra pickles — you can get extra pickle everything, and you can do it yourself. To start, you'll want to secure pickle chips and snack pickles from the grab-n-go section. By use of a kiosk, also grab a Shnack Wrap of your choice and fried pickles, if available, on a second order. When everything is ready, unroll your wrap and load on the pickle additions to your liking; then, roll up and enjoy.
Extra-crunchy snack wrap
This wrap hack riffs on the previous idea. Instead of all things pickles, think all things crunchy. To put the snack in your Shnack Wrap, purchase several bags of your favorite crunchy snacks first. All varieties of chips, Cheetos, and even popcorn work, depending on what flavors you're going for. To assemble, simply unroll your wrap, sprinkle in your chips, and roll it back up. The end result is a super satisfying crunchy wrap packed with all your favorite snack flavors.
On a final note, this hack calls for careful planning. Make sure the flavors in your wrap and snacks work together, as some can clash.
French toast sticks dessert
Already a sweet treat, Sheetz's French toast sticks are a dessert-side hybrid. Because of this, they can lean even more into the dessert side with a few added elements.
Located under sides in the MTO menu, Sheetz demonstrates on TikTok how you can top this popular item with chocolate sauce, a pack of M&Ms, and kettle corn, and serve it with a F'real Oreo milkshake on the side. With that said, due to Sheetz's plethora of convenience store items, there are so many ways to make your own winning French toast sticks dessert combination. To build your own Sheetz French toast sticks dessert, choose your sauce, snacks, and candy — and don't forget a fork and knife. This hack transforms these French toast sticks out of finger-food territory.
Mexican chicken sandwich salad
Mexican chicken sandwich salad — that's a mouthful in more ways than one. Like the sandwich-turned-salads above, this hack follows the same concept — but with a Tex-Mex twist. On Reddit, the creator of this jam-packed hack starts with Sheetz's homestyle chicken sandwich, selects "no bread" on the screen, and gives instructions to "pile on beans and rice, nacho cheese, pico, sour cream, lettuce, and onion."
The outcome is a filling and satisfying meal that captures so many delightful and different Mexican flavors all in one hearty bowl. Salads can sometimes be boring, but this version brings plenty of flavor and variety to the table.
Bagel sandwiches
Bagels are a great base for culinary inventions, and Sheetz employees second this sentiment. On Reddit, employees discuss different ways to create magic from Sheetz bagels, like adding crispy chicken, provolone, veggies, and hash browns to the otherwise plain breakfast bagel. In general, adding hash browns to a bagel sandwich is always a good idea. Or, you could go for a classic pizza bagel. While this fun food is not a new or revolutionary concept, adding cheese and pepperoni or other meats is a surefire upgrade.
Here's how: First, start with the Schmagel under the breakfast menu. You can also go in under Meltz if you want your cheese to be extra gooey and melty. Next are the customization options, and there are a ton. From veggies to seasonings and different kinds of meats and sauces, the sky's the limit for a customized bagel sandwich at Sheetz.