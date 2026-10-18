5 Ordering Tips For Getting The Best Philly Cheesesteak At Sheetz

I f you've spent any amount of time in or around Pennsylvania, you know that when it comes to 24-hour gas station sandwich allegiances, you are either a Wawa person or a Sheetz person and there is no in-between. Loyalty to these two chains runs deep. People get tattoos. They get married at their favorite stores. But of all the deep lore and sectarian strangeness in the Sheetz/Wawa divide, one of the most surprising things is that while Wawa, of course, offers cheesesteaks on their menus, Sheetz does not.

Maybe it's a regional thing (Wawa has an iron grip on the Philadelphia region, after all, while Sheetz commands the outlying areas, and Pittsburgh), but whatever the reason, this doesn't mean that you can't get a cheesesteak at Sheetz. It just means that you need to design your own.

The deep bench of potential ingredients and customization options available at Sheetz gives you the power to make some really interesting choices. However, the question then becomes how to make not just any old steak sandwich, but the best possible Philly cheesesteak with the tools available to you.