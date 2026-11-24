We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the buttery crust to the gravy filling, chicken pot pie is always a rich meal, whether it's homemade or frozen. If you're trying to eat lighter, though, you're probably shopping for pot pies that are slightly healthier. We did some legwork for you and compared two popular frozen chicken pot pie brands — Marie Callender's and Banquet — and determined that Banquet wins out.

Though the Banquet Chicken Pot Pie weighs seven ounces and the smallest Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie is 10 ounces, MC has more calories and fat, even with the size difference factored in. Besides, most people eat a whole pie at once, so the nutrition labels can be compared directly. Marie Callender's rings in at 610 calories and 36 grams of fat (15 grams being saturated), while Banquet's pie contains 370 calories and 21 grams of fat (nine being saturated). MC supplies a whopping 75 percent of your daily intake of saturated fat, and Banquet delivers a comparatively better 45 percent.

Still, both pies are far from foods that lower your cholesterol – in fact, Banquet contains a bit more cholesterol at 40 milligrams versus MC's 30 milligrams. Marie Callender's pie also contains more carbs and sodium at 55 grams and 950 milligrams respectively, compared to Banquet's 34 grams of carbs and 750 milligrams of sodium. Though both pies can be part of a balanced diet, it's clear that Banquet is the leaner choice. However, the protein content of each pie — as well as the taste — may also influence your decision.