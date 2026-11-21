In the 1960s, Pillsbury was marketing cake mixes that can no longer be found on shelves. Among the forgotten flavored mixes is one decadent recipe that has fans nostalgic. Fudge Macaroon, which launched in 1966, combined chocolate cake with chewy macaroons, letting dessert lovers of cake, chocolate, and macaroons have their cake and eat it, too — in every bite. The mix came with a rich, fudgy base swirled with vanilla and could be topped with coconut-flecked frosting. Fudge Macaroon was sold only until the late 1960s, and it shouldn't be confused with the Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake mix, a chocolate cake with a hidden coconut filling that was discontinued in 1992 after one year of sales.

Photos of the Fudge Macaroon cake mix advertisements have those who remember the cake longing for it. "This was my favorite birthday cake as a kid!" wrote one user on Facebook, adding that her mom made it as a single-layer cake topped with Hershey's fudge topping. "I made this a lot when I first got married," added another.