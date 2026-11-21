One Of Pillsbury's Beloved Old-School Cake Mixes Combined 2 Desserts Into A Fudgy Delight
In the 1960s, Pillsbury was marketing cake mixes that can no longer be found on shelves. Among the forgotten flavored mixes is one decadent recipe that has fans nostalgic. Fudge Macaroon, which launched in 1966, combined chocolate cake with chewy macaroons, letting dessert lovers of cake, chocolate, and macaroons have their cake and eat it, too — in every bite. The mix came with a rich, fudgy base swirled with vanilla and could be topped with coconut-flecked frosting. Fudge Macaroon was sold only until the late 1960s, and it shouldn't be confused with the Chocolate Macaroon Bundt Cake mix, a chocolate cake with a hidden coconut filling that was discontinued in 1992 after one year of sales.
Photos of the Fudge Macaroon cake mix advertisements have those who remember the cake longing for it. "This was my favorite birthday cake as a kid!" wrote one user on Facebook, adding that her mom made it as a single-layer cake topped with Hershey's fudge topping. "I made this a lot when I first got married," added another.
Pillsbury Fudge Macaroon: A sweet memory that still has fans
Betty Crocker began to sell cake mixes in 1947, with Pillsbury offering the first chocolate mix one year later. Throughout the 1960s and '70s, the options for cake mix flavors expanded, but the choices available to shoppers began to shrink in the '80s. Many of these discontinued boxed mixes have inspired home bakers to come up with copycat versions of their own. Bobby Flay posted a version of the Chocolate Macaroon Bundt cake on his Facebook page, showing a made-from-scratch cake with the tempting combo of chocolate and coconut. "This cake rocks," he wrote. He has also made a German chocolate cake with coconut-pecan cajeta frosting.
Some have noted that macaroons are typically gluten-free, which makes a gluten-free version of the Fudge Macaroon cake possible at home. For those who would rather embrace memories of the past, vintage advertisements of Pillsbury's Fudge Macaroon Cake Mix and Frosting are sold on eBay for around $12.