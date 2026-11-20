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No matter if you love rotini, rigatoni, or ravioli, pasta is a pantry staple that always makes for a delicious meal. It's even better for those who want to make filling meals quickly, because all you need is pasta and a sauce to pair it with. If you want to upgrade the flavor of your next pasta dish without adding cooking time or ingredients, Campbell's Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce is a flavorful addition that does a lot of heavy lifting.

Campbell's touts the sauce as "zesty, buttery, and packed with flavor, making it a versatile cooking sauce in the kitchen." The sauce adds a creamy, velvety texture to pasta that makes it seem like something that's restaurant-quality instead of homemade — think an elevated version of a classic garlic butter sauce. The lemon adds a kick of citrus, which balances out the stronger flavor of the garlic. Together, they combine for a sauce that aims to strike a balance between refreshing and rich.

If you're making a basic pasta dinner — sauce over your noodles of choice — the sauce also helps cut down on cook time. With noodles cooking in one pot and the sauce simmering in another, you can have a meal ready in about 20 minutes without crushing garlic or squeezing lemons. The sauce can be found at most grocery chains, but it's also available on Amazon — a 10.5-ounce sauce is available for less than $3, and a four-pack can be had for less than $10.