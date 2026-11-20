Double The Deliciousness On Pasta Night In Half The Time With This Campbell's Item
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No matter if you love rotini, rigatoni, or ravioli, pasta is a pantry staple that always makes for a delicious meal. It's even better for those who want to make filling meals quickly, because all you need is pasta and a sauce to pair it with. If you want to upgrade the flavor of your next pasta dish without adding cooking time or ingredients, Campbell's Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce is a flavorful addition that does a lot of heavy lifting.
Campbell's touts the sauce as "zesty, buttery, and packed with flavor, making it a versatile cooking sauce in the kitchen." The sauce adds a creamy, velvety texture to pasta that makes it seem like something that's restaurant-quality instead of homemade — think an elevated version of a classic garlic butter sauce. The lemon adds a kick of citrus, which balances out the stronger flavor of the garlic. Together, they combine for a sauce that aims to strike a balance between refreshing and rich.
If you're making a basic pasta dinner — sauce over your noodles of choice — the sauce also helps cut down on cook time. With noodles cooking in one pot and the sauce simmering in another, you can have a meal ready in about 20 minutes without crushing garlic or squeezing lemons. The sauce can be found at most grocery chains, but it's also available on Amazon — a 10.5-ounce sauce is available for less than $3, and a four-pack can be had for less than $10.
Making a flavorful impact
The Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce is a newcomer among Campbell's lineup of sauces and soups, having just been released in September 2026. If early reviews are any indication, the sauce is a hit. "It is so very flavorful! You can really taste the lemon," said one happy reviewer. "This sauce is extremely easy to use, and takes no time to turn a bland meal into an exciting one," shared another.
While Campbell's Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce can upgrade pasta on its own, the flavor upgrades don't have to stop there. Content creator autumnhitthejackpot showed that it can be used to bring a new profile to a simple pasta bake. The sauce can be combined with things like milk, lemon juice, and seasonings to create a richer, creamier, slightly sweet, and more flavorful sauce to cover your pasta — and protein of choice if you're using one.
Some of the best meals are the easiest to make, and pasta and sauce are a good match every time. There is no shortage of great pasta/sauce options if you're looking to change things up for your next pasta dinner without a lot of work. Campbell's Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce is just one option — we also recommend giving Campbell's Garlic Parmesan with Herbs a try. So the next time pasta night rolls around, grab a different sauce for your favorite pasta and see what new favorite you might create.