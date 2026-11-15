This Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwich Got An Upgrade — But Regulars Call It A 'High School Cafeteria Patty'

Spicy chicken sandwiches have been fast food stars for years, but some offerings predate the chicken sandwich wars Popeye's started. The 2019 release of the Popeye's famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich was a true cultural moment, and dozens of chains rushed to get in on the action as people lined up around the block. But before that, spicy chicken sandwich lovers had another favorite from Wendy's, which had been around since 1995. It was a beloved menu stalwart for decades, until recently.

In the spring of 2026, Wendy's announced that it was upgrading its Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The changes came in all different forms, including a new marinade the company claimed would make the sandwich juicier, crunchier panko-style breading, a new potato bun, and the addition of pickles, which had not been part of the original recipe. All sounds pretty good, right? Only, people don't like it when fast food chains mess with a good thing, even if it's to make it better.

The Wendy's backlash has been harsh and loud. Some more professional reviews were kinder, or at least mixed in their feedback, but Wendy's updates didn't fare well in Tasting Table's review of fast food spicy chicken sandwiches, and the fan reaction was brutal. On Reddit, not long after the change, a poster lamented that their greatest fast food loss was "Wendy's spicy chicken turning into a high school cafeteria patty." And the disappointment hasn't abated since then.