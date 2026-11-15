With A $2,000 Steak On The Menu, This Might Be America's Priciest Steakhouse

When we set out to find the steakhouse with the highest-priced menu items in America, we scoured the menus at both highly-rated and lesser-known outposts to find who serves the most expensive cuts of beef. Two things were particularly surprising about the steakhouse with the priciest meats. One, the actual price. While SW Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Mastro's Beverly Hills include hefty price tags on their prime cuts, the prices at Nusr-Et in New York blow them out of the grass-fed pasture. The second surprise is that Nusr-Et, run by Nusret Gökçe, known to his online followers as Salt Bae, is one of the fancy steakhouses that earned scathing critic reviews.

We suspect that an outing to Nusr-Et is for the spectacle of it, to see Salt Bae extravagantly salting and butchering meat, or perhaps for bragging rights, to tell people that you ordered a $2,000 steak. That's right, per the New York restaurant's menu at the time of writing, the family-style New York steak featuring a 4-pound Wagyu steak coated in 24-carat gold is priced at $2,000. Sure, it's intended for sharing, but it still rings up as the most expensive steakhouse menu item that we found after extensive online research.

Then there's the 2-pound Wagyu for $1,500, a rack of lamb for $800, and short ribs at a cool $600. But if salt-throwing theatrics, mediocre (at best) reviews, and gold-dusted food aren't someone's idea of a worthwhile outing, there are a handful of other expensive steakhouses around the country for carnivores to flex their spending power.