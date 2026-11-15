Not Le Creuset — This Is Consumer Reports' Pick For Best Ceramic Pie Pan

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Le Creuset might be one of the first brand names that comes to mind when shopping for colorful, high-end ceramic bakeware, but it has some competition, at least in the pie pan department. When Consumer Reports tested seven pie pans, the Staub Ceramic Pie Dish earned its recommendation for the best ceramic pan, with Le Creuset's Heritage Fluted Pie Dish finishing as the runner-up.

For its December 2025 review, Consumer Reports baked numerous blueberry pies using the same store-bought ingredients in each pan, assessing how evenly the crusts browned, whether they stuck, and how easily the pans could be handled and cleaned. Of the seven pies, including those baked in glass and metal pie pans, the one made in the Staub had the best crust and overall texture, plus some other structural and budgetary advantages.

The Staub Ceramic Pie Dish is a beautiful and functional nine-inch stoneware baking dish with a fluted interior, a glazed ceramic finish, and two prominent handles. According to Staub, it's designed to distribute and retain heat gently, is dishwasher safe, and can withstand oven and broiler temperatures up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Its substantial construction also makes it attractive enough to bring directly to the table, saving the trouble of transferring a pie to a separate serving dish. Designed in France, it coordinates with other colorful Staub cookware, which may be appealing to cooks who collect matchy-matchy pieces.