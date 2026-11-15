Not Le Creuset — This Is Consumer Reports' Pick For Best Ceramic Pie Pan
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Le Creuset might be one of the first brand names that comes to mind when shopping for colorful, high-end ceramic bakeware, but it has some competition, at least in the pie pan department. When Consumer Reports tested seven pie pans, the Staub Ceramic Pie Dish earned its recommendation for the best ceramic pan, with Le Creuset's Heritage Fluted Pie Dish finishing as the runner-up.
For its December 2025 review, Consumer Reports baked numerous blueberry pies using the same store-bought ingredients in each pan, assessing how evenly the crusts browned, whether they stuck, and how easily the pans could be handled and cleaned. Of the seven pies, including those baked in glass and metal pie pans, the one made in the Staub had the best crust and overall texture, plus some other structural and budgetary advantages.
The Staub Ceramic Pie Dish is a beautiful and functional nine-inch stoneware baking dish with a fluted interior, a glazed ceramic finish, and two prominent handles. According to Staub, it's designed to distribute and retain heat gently, is dishwasher safe, and can withstand oven and broiler temperatures up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Its substantial construction also makes it attractive enough to bring directly to the table, saving the trouble of transferring a pie to a separate serving dish. Designed in France, it coordinates with other colorful Staub cookware, which may be appealing to cooks who collect matchy-matchy pieces.
The price of a prize-winning pie
Both ceramic pie pan contenders produced impressive results, but the Staub has a slight edge in both convenience and price. The Le Creuset's aesthetic elements — the stylized fluting and signature deeply pigmented, ombré glaze — are very pretty, but the pan lacks the Staub's built-in handles. The handles undoubtedly make a meaningful difference when it's time for the very hot precious cargo to be lifted out of the oven. The Staub was also negligibly less expensive. Prices have shifted some since the 2025 Consumer Reports review, but as of press time, the Staub can be obtained for $49.99, while the Le Creuset costs $58, according to the Le Creuset company website.
Still, there are more affordable options out there for bakers who aren't set on ceramic. Price was an important consideration in Consumer Reports' review, which named the $21 metal USA pie pan as its overall top pick. Even though the Staub produced a pie with a better crust and texture, the improvement was relatively modest compared with the less expensive options. In other words, there's a good case for buying the Staub if you're after something decorative and durable, but for bakers primarily concerned with getting a good pie out of the oven for a reasonable price, Consumer Reports found that the less expensive pans performed admirably, too.