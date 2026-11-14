Make Baked Potatoes A Full Meal With This Italian-Inspired, British-Style Topping

Baked potatoes are a classic: starchy, fluffy, comforting, hearty, fiber-packed, and easy to make. It's a shame they're just a side — or are they? As it turns out, there are ways to make your baked potato the star of your meal, which will improve your dinner both in taste and ease. While there are lots of options for delicious baked potato toppings that turn the root vegetable into a meal in and of itself, one of the best and most filling just might be bolognese sauce.

Bolognese sauce is an Italian staple that's actually a popular choice for baked potatoes in the United Kingdom, where they're called "jacket potatoes." We know what you're thinking: Isn't bolognese sauce for pasta? In theory, yes; but potatoes provide a nice, starchy base, too. You can expect a similar flavor combination: a neutral, slightly buttery, still satisfying foundation fused with savory meat, pleasantly acidic and sweet tomatoes, herbaceous oregano, and spicy pepper and garlic. The bolognese gets an upgrade with this starch swap, and the potato gets its own upgrade courtesy of the mouthwatering meat sauce. Plus, the combo is filling enough to be its own entree.

Best of all, this is an easy meal to make. Just pop your spuds into the oven for an hour or so and while they bake, make your sauce by sauteeing together olive oil, vegetables like onions, your preferred seasonings, ground beef, and then add in tomato puree, red wine, and milk for creaminess, before letting everything simmer. Top the potatoes with the sauce and enjoy.