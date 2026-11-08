Make Your Baked Potatoes The Star Of Dinner With These Sandwich Ingredients

You could devote a lot of time to listing all the reasons baked potatoes are awesome. Potatoes are delicious, filling, affordable, simple, and extremely versatile. So, whatever you're in the mood for can only be enhanced by a steaming hot spud. That said, there are probably more than a few baked potato topping ideas you have never thought of before. If you haven't given ham and Swiss a try, there's no time like the present.

Ham and Swiss cheese are a classic pairing that you'll find on sandwiches and in chicken cordon bleu. The duo also pairs well in savory quiches, frittatas, and dishes like a ham and Swiss strata. The iconic combination can work with a baked potato just as easily.

Ham is typically salty with a bit of sweetness, while Swiss cheese contains a hint of nuttiness and a soft buttery flavor. Swiss cheese also boasts a subtle tanginess that becomes more noticeable when melted, balancing the richness of the ham. The mild, earthy flavor of a baked potato gives these toppings room to shine without overwhelming either.

The fluffy potato mixes with the melted cheese and savory ham flavors, making the entire combination feel more cohesive rather than like three separate ingredients piled on top of each other. You can take things a step further by making a stuffed, loaded baked potato. Simply cut open and scoop out some of the cooked potato, mix it with the ham and cheese, and return the filling back into the skin.