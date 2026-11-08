Make Your Baked Potatoes The Star Of Dinner With These Sandwich Ingredients
You could devote a lot of time to listing all the reasons baked potatoes are awesome. Potatoes are delicious, filling, affordable, simple, and extremely versatile. So, whatever you're in the mood for can only be enhanced by a steaming hot spud. That said, there are probably more than a few baked potato topping ideas you have never thought of before. If you haven't given ham and Swiss a try, there's no time like the present.
Ham and Swiss cheese are a classic pairing that you'll find on sandwiches and in chicken cordon bleu. The duo also pairs well in savory quiches, frittatas, and dishes like a ham and Swiss strata. The iconic combination can work with a baked potato just as easily.
Ham is typically salty with a bit of sweetness, while Swiss cheese contains a hint of nuttiness and a soft buttery flavor. Swiss cheese also boasts a subtle tanginess that becomes more noticeable when melted, balancing the richness of the ham. The mild, earthy flavor of a baked potato gives these toppings room to shine without overwhelming either.
The fluffy potato mixes with the melted cheese and savory ham flavors, making the entire combination feel more cohesive rather than like three separate ingredients piled on top of each other. You can take things a step further by making a stuffed, loaded baked potato. Simply cut open and scoop out some of the cooked potato, mix it with the ham and cheese, and return the filling back into the skin.
Ham and Swiss can't miss
For something meltier, place your ham and Swiss under the broiler, then use your fork to mix it into the potato as you eat. For an even creamier filling, you can include a few other simple ingredients. Once the potato is cooked, scoop out some of the insides and mix them with the ham and Swiss, as well as sour cream, chives, salt and pepper, or other seasonings. The result is a creamy, cheesy filling with a texture that's similar to a hearty, loaded mashed potato with chunks of ham.
You don't have to stop at just ham and Swiss cheese, either. Many of the most popular baked potato toppings will work with these additions to create even more flavor. Mix a little Dijon mustard into your sour cream to give the potato some of the flavors associated with chicken cordon bleu. Alternatively, you could also take the dish in another direction and echo a Reuben sandwich. A little sauerkraut adds some acidity to balance the richness of the cheese, while Thousand Island dressing gives the potato a tangy, creamy finish.
Mushrooms and caramelized onions likewise pair well with both ham and Swiss and would be welcome additions to a baked potato. Caramelized onions add a rich, sweet flavor, while mushrooms contribute umami and earthy notes. To add more texture to your baked potato, fry some of the ham for crispy edges or add some crispy onions on top. You can always deep fry your baked potatoes for a more flavorful crunch, too.