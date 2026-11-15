The Saucy Costco Food Court Sandwich That Customers Sorely Miss

There's no verified reason why Costco took the BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich off its food court menu, but there are a few theories. For example, one Costco employee complained on Reddit that making the sandwiches was a "pain in the butt to prep and go through all the procedures" compared to other items on the menu. The extra preparation may have also been a factor in why Costco discontinued its Combo Pizza, so it wouldn't be the first time an item was phased out for that reason.

Other theories behind the disappearance of Costco's barbecue beef brisket sandwich include supplier issues and a possible push toward healthier menu items. At 1,630 milligrams of sodium per sandwich, the item provided nearly three-quarters of the recommended daily limit in one sitting. Not everyone loved Costco's the BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich, either; one customer on Reddit complained that "the slaw was horrible."

Whatever the reason for its disappearance, you can always try making your own version at home, even using some ingredients from Costco. We've got a melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich recipe that's so worth the effort. Just substitute the pickled onions and chimichurri for creamy coleslaw to make it more like Costco's version.