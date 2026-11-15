Turn Yellow Cake Mix And Shredded Coconut Into This Beloved Southern Dessert

Louisiana Crunch Cake is a classic southern dessert that often has a starring role at potlucks, church functions, and holiday celebrations. Made in a tube cake pan, Louisiana Crunch Cake is a rich yellow cake topped with a sweet and crunchy coconut topping. While you can get a store-bought version from Entenmann's, you don't need to go the premade route when you can easily make your own Louisiana Crunch Cake.

This accessible Louisiana Crunch Cake recipe is built on the convenience of boxed yellow cake mix. Yellow cake has a richer flavor than white cake because it uses whole eggs and butter, which give it its signature hue and deep, buttery flavor. Any store-bought yellow cake mix will do, but our taste testers prefer Pillsbury's Moist Supreme Yellow Cake mix.

The tender yellow cake gets even more flavor from a glaze made of powdered sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla. For extra coconut flavor, you can add coconut extract to the glaze. Now for the crunch: While the glaze is still fresh, a crumble topping made of coconut flakes and crushed nuts adds the loveliest flavor and texture.