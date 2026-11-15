Persimmons Vs Apples: Which Fruit Is Higher In Fiber And Protein?

Every autumn, apples get their annual turn in the spotlight, piled high at farmers markets, baked and cidered and candied. But another cool-weather fruit — the glossy, sunset-orange persimmon — deserves some attention. Honey sweet at peak ripeness and either custardy or crunchy in texture, depending on the variety, persimmons have a nutritional advantage over their more familiar orchard companions: They contain both more fiber and more protein than apples.

What is the nutrient profile of a persimmon? According to USDA nutritional data, 100 grams of raw Japanese persimmon contains approximately 3.6 grams of dietary fiber, and 0.58 grams of protein. An equivalent weight of raw apple, skin on, contains 2.4 grams of fiber and 0.26 grams of protein. That means the persimmon gives over twice as much protein, although that distinction needs a little perspective; a single whole egg contains 6 grams of protein, so neither fruit is a significant source of protein, and the actual difference amounts to less than a third of a gram per 100-gram serving.

Fiber is where persimmons really shine. Fiber supports healthy digestion, helps promote feelings of fullness, and can slow the absorption of sugars during digestion. A medium-sized Japanese persimmon provides approximately 6 grams of fiber, a respectable contribution toward the daily recommended intake of 14 grams per 1,000 calories consumed. While apples have their own nutritional merits, persimmons offer an appealing way to introduce another fiber-rich fruit into your diet.