Why Low-Calorie Soda Is Called 'Diet' But Beer Is Called 'Light'
When PepsiCo launched its now famous no-calorie soda in the early 1960s, the company initially called it something different than Diet Pepsi. It had tested for a year under the all-but-forgotten moniker Patio Cola, before PepsiCo's strategic "diet" rebrand. Within a year, the newly labeled Diet Pepsi was nipping at the heels of the number one no-calorie soda, Diet Rite.
With major soda brands cashing in on that decade's burgeoning diet fad for big bucks (by the end of the 1960s, almost half of Royal Crown's earnings were made up of its sales of Diet Rite), and hanging on the proven moniker "diet" to gain market share, biochemist Joseph L. Owades hoped to carve out a similar category for beer. He launched a low-calorie brew in 1967 and, following suit of the soda industry's marketing template, he called it Gablinger's Diet Beer. Almost immediately, it tanked.
The word "diet," it turned out, more appealed to women. Never mind that men, too, according to Owades, were looking for a way to enjoy their favorite beverage, an ice-cold beer, without getting a beer belly. Perhaps it should've been obvious, given how directly the Diet Pepsi marketing language targeted women, like the 1967 ad campaign that (garishly) called Diet Pepsi the drink for "girls that girl watchers watch." If diet beer was going to sell to the guys, it would have to be called something else.
How light beer became a thing
Owades' recipe bounced to a Chicago-based brewery, which was eventually acquired by Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Company. In 1975, the company re-launched Owades' diet beer under a new name, Miller Lite, ditching the "diet" terminology for "lite" (the company steered clear of spelling it "light" to differentiate from beer at the time that was simply lighter in color rather than calories). To drive home a point of emphasized machismo for the new low-calorie brew, the company resurrected the retired, stout, steinie beer bottle and ran its now famous "less filling; tastes great" ad campaign with beefcake sports guys. The marketing strategy had a 1970s version of going viral.
The ads were so popular that Miller Lite's success skyrocketed its parent company from seventh in the country to second by 1977. Within two years of the ads running, Miller Lite owned 10% of the entire beer market in America. Its campaign changed the landscape of the beer industry by meaningfully adding light beer as a new, burgeoning category, much like diet sodas had done a decade earlier in the soda market.
Though Miller Brewing Company's sales have stalled over the years, light beer as category remains an industry heavyweight. In a list of America's top ten iconic brews by taste, you'll find several light beers in the rankings and today, many of the top beers in the United States are light beers.