Why Low-Calorie Soda Is Called 'Diet' But Beer Is Called 'Light'

When PepsiCo launched its now famous no-calorie soda in the early 1960s, the company initially called it something different than Diet Pepsi. It had tested for a year under the all-but-forgotten moniker Patio Cola, before PepsiCo's strategic "diet" rebrand. Within a year, the newly labeled Diet Pepsi was nipping at the heels of the number one no-calorie soda, Diet Rite.

With major soda brands cashing in on that decade's burgeoning diet fad for big bucks (by the end of the 1960s, almost half of Royal Crown's earnings were made up of its sales of Diet Rite), and hanging on the proven moniker "diet" to gain market share, biochemist Joseph L. Owades hoped to carve out a similar category for beer. He launched a low-calorie brew in 1967 and, following suit of the soda industry's marketing template, he called it Gablinger's Diet Beer. Almost immediately, it tanked.

The word "diet," it turned out, more appealed to women. Never mind that men, too, according to Owades, were looking for a way to enjoy their favorite beverage, an ice-cold beer, without getting a beer belly. Perhaps it should've been obvious, given how directly the Diet Pepsi marketing language targeted women, like the 1967 ad campaign that (garishly) called Diet Pepsi the drink for "girls that girl watchers watch." If diet beer was going to sell to the guys, it would have to be called something else.