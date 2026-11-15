The Best Store-Bought Pumpkin Bread Mix Outshines Pillsbury And Libby's — And It's Gluten-Free

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Pumpkin pie might get all the attention during the fall, but there's another pumpkin treat you absolutely should add to your to-bake list this season: pumpkin bread. Moist, spiced, and even better with chocolate chips, pumpkin bread is the perfect breakfast treat or midday indulgence. Even better? There's a handful of store-bought mixes to make the baking process even easier. If you're not sure which to start with, King Arthur Baking Company Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix comes highly recommended.

Tasting Table's taste tester ranked eight store-bought pumpkin bread mixes. King Arthur's gluten-free mix was the only one that checked all our boxes, even when pitted against big names like Libby's, Trader Joe's, and Pillsbury. But this win comes as no surprise: Tasting Table historically ranked King Arthur's gluten-free mixes — like its gluten-free chocolate cake and fudge brownie mix — very highly.

At $7.95, the King Arthur Baking Company Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix is quite expensive, but it's a winner in both flavor and texture, making it absolutely worth the splurge even if you're not gluten-free. It's dense but not tough, grit-free, and perfectly moist. Our writer tasted notes of pumpkin flakes, molasses, and spices. However, the pumpkin flavor is more pronounced than the featured spices, which was a nice change compared to the other spice-forward mixes. The best part? The leftovers tasted just as good.