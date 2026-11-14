Shoppers Say This Store-Bought Tiramisu Cake Is Rich, Creamy, And Soft: 'The Best Dessert On Earth'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though tiramisu is generally considered simple to prepare as it's a no-bake dessert, you can save time and energy by picking up a reliable store-bought version. With so many grocery store bakery options available, an unlikely source for the Italian classic is one of the biggest grocery chains in the world. Walmart's Marketside Tiramisu Layer Cake has been lauded by both shoppers and Tasting Table among bakery cakes that are worth the trip to Walmart.

Per Tasting Table's review, the store-bought tiramisu is a total win in both taste and texture, managing a satisfying spin on a classic cake. The writer notes that, while this Walmart version replaces some of the traditional elements of a tiramisu by using cake in lieu of ladyfingers and including whipping cream, cream cheese, and semi-sweet chocolate, it nonetheless has a familiar flavor that shoppers say does the dessert right.

One Walmart reviewer enthuses, "The best dessert on earth. Delicious and rich. It could be served at a party, picnic or weekday meal." Another Walmart shopper says, "Delicious! Very fresh and tastes like homemade. It is one of our favorite desserts and get when we have company or special occasions." Knowing Walmart is one of the grocery stores with the cheapest birthday cakes, you could even consider picking up this store-bought tiramisu for your next celebration.