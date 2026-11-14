Shoppers Say This Store-Bought Tiramisu Cake Is Rich, Creamy, And Soft: 'The Best Dessert On Earth'
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Though tiramisu is generally considered simple to prepare as it's a no-bake dessert, you can save time and energy by picking up a reliable store-bought version. With so many grocery store bakery options available, an unlikely source for the Italian classic is one of the biggest grocery chains in the world. Walmart's Marketside Tiramisu Layer Cake has been lauded by both shoppers and Tasting Table among bakery cakes that are worth the trip to Walmart.
Per Tasting Table's review, the store-bought tiramisu is a total win in both taste and texture, managing a satisfying spin on a classic cake. The writer notes that, while this Walmart version replaces some of the traditional elements of a tiramisu by using cake in lieu of ladyfingers and including whipping cream, cream cheese, and semi-sweet chocolate, it nonetheless has a familiar flavor that shoppers say does the dessert right.
One Walmart reviewer enthuses, "The best dessert on earth. Delicious and rich. It could be served at a party, picnic or weekday meal." Another Walmart shopper says, "Delicious! Very fresh and tastes like homemade. It is one of our favorite desserts and get when we have company or special occasions." Knowing Walmart is one of the grocery stores with the cheapest birthday cakes, you could even consider picking up this store-bought tiramisu for your next celebration.
Why fans favor Walmart's Marketside Tiramisu Layer Cake
Though some might be quick to criticize Walmart's take on tiramisu as anything but authentic, one Redditor points out, "It's a cake inspired by the flavors of tiramisu." Fans are somewhat divided on the creative liberties taken by Walmart's bakery, but many shoppers say it's a great buy. A Reddit poster shares a picture of their cake and says, "It tastes incredibly fresh & exquisite – not too shabby for a Walmart tiramisu." Others note their surprise that the cake tastes fresh and has such a pleasant texture.
The general opinion on this store-bought tiramisu seems mostly positive while some Walmart shoppers call the cake "hard to find." Depending on your specific store location, the price for this cake can vary. Around Southern California stores, it's about $15 for the 25.4 ounce confection. Made without artificial flavors or colors and housed in a resealable container, it's a simple sweet treat that's convenient for serving with coffee after dinner, or cut into smaller pieces for a decadent brunch or afternoon tea.
If your local Walmart doesn't have the cake or you'd simply like to make your own at home, you can always try Tasting Table's classic tiramisu recipe. The only hard part is waiting six hours to let it set in the fridge!