Ground Beef May Be Popular In Chili, But This Pork Cut Makes A Heartier Dish

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When you want an entree that's warm and comforting, chili is the top choice. Chili is the best iconic fall food, as well as a delightful dish for all year long that invites your own creative customizations. Ground beef is a go-to protein for many chili recipes, but one often cheaper alternative to beef is a pork cut with just as much flavor. Try pork tenderloin in your next batch of chili for an extra hearty meal.

Pork tenderloin is one of the best ground beef alternatives for chili thanks to its naturally savory flavors, tender texture, and crave-worthy juiciness. A lean pork cut, tenderloin is densely meatier than a portion of ground beef, particularly when compared to varieties that have a higher percentage of fat, which will melt and turn into grease during the cooking process.

Just like you can swap a pork tenderloin in place of filet mignon for a dish that's just as tender and much cheaper, so too can you include this pork cut in your chili to enhance the taste and texture of your food. Whether in a pot on the stovetop or prepared in a slow cooker, pork tenderloin will tenderize with ease, providing a hearty addition to your chili.