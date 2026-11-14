Ground Beef May Be Popular In Chili, But This Pork Cut Makes A Heartier Dish
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When you want an entree that's warm and comforting, chili is the top choice. Chili is the best iconic fall food, as well as a delightful dish for all year long that invites your own creative customizations. Ground beef is a go-to protein for many chili recipes, but one often cheaper alternative to beef is a pork cut with just as much flavor. Try pork tenderloin in your next batch of chili for an extra hearty meal.
Pork tenderloin is one of the best ground beef alternatives for chili thanks to its naturally savory flavors, tender texture, and crave-worthy juiciness. A lean pork cut, tenderloin is densely meatier than a portion of ground beef, particularly when compared to varieties that have a higher percentage of fat, which will melt and turn into grease during the cooking process.
Just like you can swap a pork tenderloin in place of filet mignon for a dish that's just as tender and much cheaper, so too can you include this pork cut in your chili to enhance the taste and texture of your food. Whether in a pot on the stovetop or prepared in a slow cooker, pork tenderloin will tenderize with ease, providing a hearty addition to your chili.
Tips for a tip-top pork tenderloin chili
Some recipes recommend using chunks of leftover cooked pork tenderloin in your chili for a quick and simple shortcut. Others suggest carefully removing the silverskin and cutting the tenderloin in half before loading it into a slow cooker. Depending on your preferred cooking method, either of these can work as well as cutting the tenderloin into strips before loading up a Dutch oven or crock pot.
Given the tenderloin's lack of fat, one thing to be mindful of is not to overcook it in your chili. Unlike ground beef, the disadvantage of such a lean meat is the risk of it drying out or getting chewy. A user on Reddit shares, "I would season, grill, chop it then toss it in last minute." Keeping a watchful eye on your pot and making sure your pork has fully cooked through and maintains an optimal texture is key.
Try a southwestern spin by adding canned corn and beans to the mix. Spice it up with cayenne pepper, dried chiles, or canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Serve your pork tenderloin chili with tortillas, corn chips, or even cornbread for a comforting meal. It would also make a hearty topping over baked potatoes, pasta, or rice. The next time you're looking to swap out ground beef in your chili, try a little tenderloin.