Make This Traditional Greek Chicken Soup For A Cozy Cold-Weather Meal

Cold weather is soup weather, and there's no better time to discover new favorite recipes. Among the many chicken soup recipes you're sure to love, one cozy classic is a traditional Greek dish that's filled with warmth and great taste. Avgolemono –- meaning egg-lemon -– soup is a broth bearing a silky texture from tempered eggs and tart flavor from lemon juice to complement tender chicken and comforting rice.

Tasting Table recipe developer Ashley Altan's Greek avgolemono soup recipe starts by preparing a stock using a whole chicken, celery, onion, and carrots, seasoned with salt, fresh thyme, and dried oregano. Soak your rice briefly to remove excess starch and let the stock simmer long enough to cook the chicken through. Once your chicken is fall-off-the-bone tender, carefully shred the meat and set it aside. Strain your broth and reserve one cup to use to temper your eggs, using the remainder to cook your rinsed rice.

Add the tempered egg, broth mixture, and chicken back to your main pot, letting everything simmer until the chicken is warm. Then, it's ready to serve on its own or alongside other traditional Greek dishes. Though time-consuming, this process is worthwhile. You can streamline preparation of your soup with a few tips and ingredient swaps for added convenience.