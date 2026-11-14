Amp Up Basic Meatloaf With One Pantry Staple That Adds So Much Flavor And Moisture
Meatloaf is one of those classic American comfort foods. The iconic dish has been served in households for generations, whether smothered in caramelized onions and mushrooms or topped with a ketchup glaze. Still, even the best meatloaf recipes can skew a little dry. To prevent that, add a key ingredient that will moisten meatloaf up: stock or broth.
Many meatloaf recipes call for milk or eggs to moisten the beef. However, swapping in some version of stock or broth — we're thinking vegetable-, chicken-, or beef-based options — rehydrates meat while infusing it with savory, umami flavor. If you have vegetable stock in your pantry, it'll make meatloaf herbaceous and slightly sweet, while chicken options add rich saltiness and beef brings a meatier taste.
Most broth offers notes of vibrant seasoning and aromatics like celery and onion. But animal-based stock is typically unseasoned, taking meals up a notch through rich flavoring from simmered bones, collagen, and occasional aromatics. The result? A juicier meatloaf with complex taste. Gradually add spoonfuls of stock or broth to raw beef until it binds together. Add your other ingredients and seasonings, bake as usual, and enjoy.
How to upgrade this meal even more
You can't go wrong with this beloved dish, but if you want to upgrade it even further, try adding some additional classic wet ingredients. After adding stock or broth of your choice, mix some ketchup into the raw meat for a sweet twist, which will pair nicely with a ketchup glaze. Or, swap it for barbecue sauce for a surprising acidic tang. You can also keep the egg in the recipe to soften and bind the meat even better.
Not feeling the traditional route? You can certainly experiment with less common yet easy ways to elevate your next meatloaf. Along with stock, a splash of red wine keeps meat juicy and enhances it with a deep, oaky flavor. A touch of Dijon or ground mustard provides similar juiciness, but with a slightly spicy kick. Or, to match the stock's umami taste, try a few drops of fish sauce or Worcestershire sauce, per our classic meatloaf recipe.