Meatloaf is one of those classic American comfort foods. The iconic dish has been served in households for generations, whether smothered in caramelized onions and mushrooms or topped with a ketchup glaze. Still, even the best meatloaf recipes can skew a little dry. To prevent that, add a key ingredient that will moisten meatloaf up: stock or broth.

Many meatloaf recipes call for milk or eggs to moisten the beef. However, swapping in some version of stock or broth — we're thinking vegetable-, chicken-, or beef-based options — rehydrates meat while infusing it with savory, umami flavor. If you have vegetable stock in your pantry, it'll make meatloaf herbaceous and slightly sweet, while chicken options add rich saltiness and beef brings a meatier taste.

Most broth offers notes of vibrant seasoning and aromatics like celery and onion. But animal-based stock is typically unseasoned, taking meals up a notch through rich flavoring from simmered bones, collagen, and occasional aromatics. The result? A juicier meatloaf with complex taste. Gradually add spoonfuls of stock or broth to raw beef until it binds together. Add your other ingredients and seasonings, bake as usual, and enjoy.