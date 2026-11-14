The Budget-Friendly Ribeye Alternative That Offers Better Flavor And Tenderness

Choosing the right steak is often about balancing the best cut for your cooking method with how much you're willing to spend. While ribeye has long been a favorite for its robust flavor and rich marbling, there's another cut that packs even more beefiness and just as much tenderness for a fraction of the price: the tender flat iron steak.

If you're not familiar with flat iron, it may be because it's often sold under different names, including top blade steak, shoulder top blade steak, top blade filet, butler's steak, and oyster blade steak. The cut comes from the top portion of the chuck, aka the shoulder blade, an area known for producing deeply beefy and meaty cuts. Although it feels like a butcher-shop staple and is now available at most grocery stores, flat iron steak has only been around since the late '90swhen researchers set out to develop and popularize a new beef cut. Enter the flat iron in 2002.

Flat iron stands out among chuck cuts because it delivers the same beefy flavor while remaining juicy and tender without the long cooking times, which many other cuts from this section require. It's one reason chefs such as Andrew Zimmern recommends the cut over filet mignon.