Skip Chick-Fil-A And Panera Bread: This Chain Serves Better Chicken Noodle Soup
When you want those warm and comforting flavors of chicken noodle soup on the go, Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A might be the first chains that come to mind. But they're not necessarily the best options. In our ranking of 14 fast food soups, our taste tester preferred the chicken noodle soup from Noodles & Co., which ranked fourth, beating out Chick-fil-A (number 11) and Panera (number 12). While other chains load up on the broth, Noodles & Co. make the wavy egg noodles and grilled chicken breast the stars of the show, according to our writer.
"Their natural flavor far outshines that of competitors," our taste tester stated, referring to the chain's egg noodles. "Just enough stock sits at the bottom of the bowl," they added, noting that it helps brighten the flavor with "notes of butter and parsley." What really stood out was how "wholesome" and fresh the soup tasted. Our writer found that Chick-fil-A's chicken was pulverized into barely noticeable bits, while Panera's version was lacking in its chicken, veggies, and noodles. With Noodles & Co., though, you get a much heartier version that really hits the spot.
What customers are saying about Noodles & Co.'s chicken noodle soup
We aren't alone in thinking Noodles & Co.'s soup is a comforting pick-me-up, especially when you're feeling sick. "It's so good," one Tiktok user said after DoorDashing an order while under the weather. Another TikTok user gave the soup a 9.5 out of 10, with a slight deduction "for needing more chicken." However, not everyone's a fan, with one Tripadvisor reviewer complaining that "it was so bland" that adding extra seasoning "wasn't enough to make it tolerable." The chain has faced criticism beyond its food, too, with some customers blaming high prices for Noodles & Company's decline. Still, the negative feedback about the chicken noodle soup seems to be the exception rather than the rule.
And while the chicken noodle soup is good enough on its own, customers have found other ways to make it even better. One TikTok user added the chain's Smolder from Boulder seasoning for some extra heat. Another TikTokuser who works at Noodles & Co. shared how they like ordering the side of soup with a side of roasted zucchini and cilantro, which reminds them of the caldo their mom makes. If you want to make sure every bowl has as much chicken as you like, though, you can always make your own. Our easy chicken noodle soup recipe uses store-bought rotisserie chicken and takes just 30 minutes to prepare.