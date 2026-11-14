Skip Chick-Fil-A And Panera Bread: This Chain Serves Better Chicken Noodle Soup

When you want those warm and comforting flavors of chicken noodle soup on the go, Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A might be the first chains that come to mind. But they're not necessarily the best options. In our ranking of 14 fast food soups, our taste tester preferred the chicken noodle soup from Noodles & Co., which ranked fourth, beating out Chick-fil-A (number 11) and Panera (number 12). While other chains load up on the broth, Noodles & Co. make the wavy egg noodles and grilled chicken breast the stars of the show, according to our writer.

"Their natural flavor far outshines that of competitors," our taste tester stated, referring to the chain's egg noodles. "Just enough stock sits at the bottom of the bowl," they added, noting that it helps brighten the flavor with "notes of butter and parsley." What really stood out was how "wholesome" and fresh the soup tasted. Our writer found that Chick-fil-A's chicken was pulverized into barely noticeable bits, while Panera's version was lacking in its chicken, veggies, and noodles. With Noodles & Co., though, you get a much heartier version that really hits the spot.